A major North American miner said Bitcoin mining could be a “bridge” to the future of renewable energy by supporting green projects.





Bitcoin could be the center of the transition to renewable energy, according to foundry boss Mike Collier. He said Bitcoin mining helps renewable projects manage oversupply and support more investment. Many are not convinced as Bank of America is attacking Bitcoin’s energy use this week.

Bitcoin mining can help develop renewable energy technologies by enabling a quick payback of green investments, according to one of the heads of one of North America’s largest cryptocurrency miners.

Mike Colyer, CEO of Foundry, a sister company of leading Bitcoin player Grayscale, told insiders that Bitcoin will be “a bridge between current energy production and this world of renewable energy production in the future.” Told.

He argues that the boom in green energy creation has led to oversupply in many areas. This is difficult to manage and can be costly for renewable energy companies. Collier said placing a Bitcoin mine near a renewable energy project could address this oversupply and help develop green technology.

“This will speed up the recovery of solar and wind projects, which means more projects in previously unattractive areas because they generate excess energy in the grid in that area. You will be able to build it sooner, “he said. ..

Other miners have repeated this debate, but the secret nature of the industry means that the rate of change is difficult to measure.

Advertising

And many are not convinced. The soaring prices of Bitcoin this year have heated up the debate over its intense energy use, and climate concerns have led some investors to be wary of the world’s largest cryptocurrency.

Analysts at Bank of America said on Wednesday that Bitcoin is “not good news for the environment,” and estimates that it uses about the same amount of electricity as the Netherlands. “Estimated energy consumption of Bitcoin has increased by more than 200% over the last two years, creating significant environmental risks,” wrote analysts, including product strategist Francisco Blanche. They said most mining took place in coal-dominated China.

Bitcoin is “mined” when the computer is connected to a cryptocurrency network and validates the transaction. Miners can sometimes receive a small amount of Bitcoin as a reward for this task, including solving puzzles.

Today, a huge amount of computing power is devoted to Bitcoin mining, which is being pulled further as prices skyrocket.

Still, as green power gets cheaper, Bitcoin mining is using more and more renewable energy, Collier said. His mining company, Foundry, is owned by Grayscale’s owner, the Digital Currency Group, and also provides equipment financing and advice.

“The Bitcoin algorithm is constantly working to drive efficiency and cost savings,” he said. “It’s built-in and can’t be stopped. All miners around the world are always looking for ways to get rid of costs from Bitcoin production. And the most cost-effective energy [in North America] Renewable energy. “

According to a report from the University of Cambridge last September, 39% of proof of work mining uses renewable energy, which is primarily hydropower.

Michel Rauchs, an affiliate of the Cambridge Center for Alternative Finance, told insiders that it’s difficult to accurately assess how “green” Bitcoin is. He said that within China, the “seasonal movement pattern” of miners moving towards hydropower plants during the rainy season will change the renewable share of the mining industry throughout the year. “So it really depends on when … you’re looking at this,” he said.

Analysts at Bank of America argued that Bitcoin’s energy consumption only deteriorates due to the structure of the system, making mining more difficult over time.

“Increasing system complexity ultimately creates a vicious cycle of higher prices, higher hash power, higher energy consumption, and ultimately higher CO2 emissions,” they write.

According to Collier, Foundry is working on a variety of ways to make the mining industry more environmentally friendly. “We are focusing on new technologies such as immersion mining where the machine is actually cooled and does not use air cooling … we are with the flare gas people who are chasing flare gas emissions. We are cooperating. “

However, many investors are worried about how long it will take to turn Bitcoin green. Bank of America said: “As renewable energy production increases over the next 20 years, quantum computers reduce energy usage, and new, more efficient crypto assets continue to emerge, crypto space will eventually generate carbon dioxide emissions. You can find a way to reduce it.

“But the surge in Bitcoin adoption poses a great risk, which lowers Bitcoin’s environmental score.”

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos