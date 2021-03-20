Nintendo Switch Becomes Popular in 2020 Games





Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite have another popular game from 2020 to 2021. This week, developer Tripwire Interactive (the best-known studio in the Killing Floor series) and publisher Deep Silver announced the former Grand Theft Auto shark game, Maneater. Will finally appear on Switch and Switch Lite after a delay from the original 2020 release window. Specifically, we confirmed the May 25 release date of the game on Switch and Switch Lite, but unfortunately no new trailer was released to accompany this news.

No new trailer was available for the announcement, but the pair confirmed that the game was getting a retail release in addition to a digital release. That said, for now, the price of the game will be $ 40, like any other platform, or $ 50 or $ 50 on Switch and Switch Lite as a result of the infamous but less common Switch tax. It’s unclear if it will be $ 60.

For those who don’t know: Maneater was released last spring via PS4, Xbox One, and PC, and has since appeared on PS5 and Xbox Series X. At the time of its release, the game didn’t ignite the world critically, but since it found a player base, it could be a bit of a cult hit in the coming years.

“Experience the ultimate power fantasy as a sea apex predator, a terrifying shark,” read the official pitch of the game. “The Manetor is a single-player open-world action RPG in which you are a shark. Starting as a small shark puppy, you are tasked with surviving the harsh world on your way up the ecosystem. Explore large-scale sharks. A diverse open world that encounters diverse enemies of both humans and wildlife. With the right resources, you can grow and evolve far beyond what nature intended. This allows players to adapt their sharks to their playstyle. This is lucky to take revenge on the cruelty. The fisherman who dismantled you becomes a giant shark, the legendary pinnacle predator. Evolve. Eat, explore, and evolve. “

