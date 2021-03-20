Innovation and flexibility help MENA start-ups raise more than $ 1 billion in 2020





Innovation and flexibility helped starters in North Africa and the Middle East raise more than $ 1 billion in 2020

Despite the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, investors continued to believe in the potential of North African and Middle Eastern tech starters. Growth in venture capital investment in MENA countries in the second half of 2020 speaks a lot about the high returns expected in the coming years. The total number of investment transactions in 2020 fell 13% overall from the number in 2019, but due to record breaking in the first half of 2020 and recovery in the second half of the third quarter, the number of investments has increased despite the global pandemic. Expectations were shattered.

Sectors most benefiting from high investment

Although the total number of transactions may have declined, some major industries have achieved significant growth throughout 2020.

Fintech, or financial technology, has worked very well. Despite losing 19% of the number of transactions, the industry’s total funding reached $ 162 million. E-commerce was a sector that lost 23% of its transactions, but was able to raise 24% more than the sector it received in 2019. Given the healthcare and public health crisis, Healthtech is clearly the winner, with Healthcare’s investment in start-ups surged 280% compared to 2019, raising a total of $ 72 million.

Big winners this year include Vezeeta, a digital healthcare agency that secured a staggering $ 40 million in Series D funding in early 2020, shortly after relocating its headquarters to Dubai, and Sellanycar, a used car market based in Dubai. .com has raised $ 35 million to expand. Number of branches nationwide.

United Arab Emirates accounts for the majority of investment funds

The United Arab Emirates maintained a strong lead in total funding, accounting for 56% of total venture capital funding raised in the Middle East and North Africa in 2020. Egypt and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia follow 17% and 15%. Total funds for each. The percentage of trading share has remained almost unchanged compared to 2019. With the exception of Saudi Arabia, most changes were only 1-2% of the trading share. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia increased its share of transactions by 6%, probably due to a major shift to e-commerce and fintech within Saudi Arabia in 2020.

Seed Round and Series A receiving the biggest boost in funding

Despite the increase in overall funding, the investment climate appears to have changed with the Covid-19 pandemic. Pre-seed and early stage venture funding declined in 2020, but seed funding and Series A investment grew explosively, potentially reaching up to $ 3 million. The exact numbers are still confirmed, but investors do not want to be at risk for companies that have not yet brought their products to market, instead focusing on companies with rapid growth potential. It suggests that. Given the impact of the global economy on Covid-19 and many countries facing a severe recession, this tactical change could be seen as a more cautious approach from investors.

Promising prospects for technology starters in the Middle East and North Africa

Covid-19 isn’t over yet, and many of its long-term economic implications haven’t been resolved yet, but raising more than $ 1 billion in 2020 is a surprising achievement for MENA start-ups. is. Courtney Powell, Chief Operating Officer of 500 Startups, said the outlook for 2021 is bright, if the fintech, e-commerce and health tech industries can innovate and succeed over the difficult years of 2020. There are good reasons to expect. It will succeed in 2021.

Source: ventureburn.com – gccbusinessnews.com

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos