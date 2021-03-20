Fortnite revives one of the best crossover skins for a limited time





Fortnite is full of crossover skins from all the different properties that collaborated with the game, but for a limited time, it’s back with one of the best and most amazing premium skins we’ve ever received. John Wick is now back in the Fortnite Item Shop, along with Sophia’s skins and other cosmetics related to the collection, but they will only be available for a while until they are removed again.

Epic Games announced the resurgence of John Wickkinset on Twitter this week. This is to give the player enough time to pick up the cosmetics if they were not available when they were first released or taken home. Skins have appeared regularly in the item shop since their release in 2019, but depending on when you started playing Fortnite and how much you’ve played since then, you may not have had the chance to get your previous skins. Is possible.

He is the one you send to defeat Boogeyman.

Get John Wick and Sophia costumes in the shop now! pic.twitter.com/MsW3X4tErC

— Fortnite (@FortniteGame) March 20, 2021

John Wick is the main skin of the collection, but it’s not just cosmetics. In addition to Sophia skins, pickaxes and other types of cosmetics are now available for purchase at the Item Shop. John Wickkin runs 2,000V-Bucks and Sophia Skin runs 1,500V-Bucks. The rest of the cosmetics will drop from there.

Fortnite’s addition of John Wick a few seasons ago was brought as an interesting crossover to make sure the game already had some sort of John Wick skin. The original Fortnite version of the assassin was just a copycat, but was later replaced by the original version. The trailer, welcoming John Wick to battle royale, played a comparison by watching the two characters face each other.

John Wick also came to Fortnite in a game mode called “Wick’s Bounty”. In that limited-time mode, the player was instructed to eliminate the target and request gold tokens in order to ferry the squad towards the amount of gold tokens needed to win the match.

Fortnite skins rotate frequently and don’t stick long. So, if you want, get John Wick skins and other skins from your collection while you’re here.







