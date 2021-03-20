Google Maps gets new paint after updates inspired by some social media





Google Maps is making social media-inspired updates to encourage more user-generated content within the app.

Last week, the app introduced several new features aimed at making Google Maps more interactive, including making it easier for users to share photos of places they visited.

This change has been a series of months since Google (GOOGL) aims to make the map a place where you can not only find directions, but also plan destinations, communicate with local businesses, and keep track of them. The latest update. How to get there, pay a parking fee (for now in the US) and share about their experience.

The app also added the ability to show how the coronavirus is spreading in certain areas in September.

Efforts to increase engagement with Google Maps seem to be working.

Google Maps’ new photo update feature allows users to post snapshots of places they visit without leaving a complete review. Credit: Google

Last week, the company announced that it has 150 million local guides (users who regularly post reviews, photos and information on the map) on the platform.

In 2020, Local Guides added more than 8 million locations to the app.

According to Google, with all the changes the world has seen over the past year, people are more reliant on high-quality, updated information about their surroundings. For example, if a nearby restaurant is open, or if a local grocery store updates its opening hours. In the statement, add what it wants to make it easy for anyone with a Google account to provide local knowledge.

Some of the new features announced are photo updates. This helps to get a better, more up-to-date sense of where people are thinking of visiting.

Google Maps is making social media-inspired updates to encourage more user-generated content within the app. Credits: SOPA Images / SOPA Images / LightRocket via Gett

For example, you can see if your restaurant’s outdoor seating setup is shaded.

Will be published in the coming weeks, so users will be new when locating the app[更新]You can go to the tabs and take a quick photo to add and write captions. You don’t have to leave a complete rating or review.

Google Maps also makes it easier for the app to report road changes and adds the option to edit the map. This allows the user to correct the error by drawing the missing road, renaming the road, or deleting the wrong road.

The company says it will scrutinize the road updates provided before publishing them.

To get more people to take advantage of these interactive features, Google Maps has launched a Local Love Challenge, encouraging Android users to post photos, reviews and information to the app, 100,000 next month. The goal is to update the location information of.

New things you can do with Google Maps

These are the latest updates to Google Maps.

In-App Community Feeds: This new feature gives Google Maps users access to the latest reviews, photos, and posts that followers and local experts have added to the map. It’s similar to Yelp, but available directly in the app. Map and Search Messaging: Confirmed companies can send messages to customers directly from the app, allowing searchers to interact with and ask questions. The message from the customer is[アプリの更新]Of tabs[ビジネスメッセージ]It will be displayed in the section. Business Performance Insights: This business-focused update tracks your company’s performance by measuring the number of customer engagements initiated from maps and searches. The system provides news insights about business performance and customer engagement at Google. User-added Street View Images: Google Maps users can send their Street View images from their mobile phones. Specifically, people can do this by recording a series of connected images as they move along streets and paths. After the footage is recorded and published, Google will automatically rotate, place, and combine the images.





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos