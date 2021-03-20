Doom Eternal: The Ancient Gods, Part 2 Review





Part 2 of the Ancient Gods doubles Doom Eternal’s flaws and finishline trips, and doesn’t bring a satisfying end to Slayer’s story.

The levels included in the first half of DOOM Eternal: The Ancient Godsfelt felt like they started where the original game was interrupted. It’s almost like Netflix’s new season, and the final teaser created excitement about what’s ahead for the Grand Finale. While playing the second half of the ancient gods, the excitement gradually turned into frustration and disappointment. DOOM Eternal’s main campaign is a bit away from its predecessors, which many have opposed, and the ancient gods have doubled many controversial additions. These are missions that stubbornly refuse to give in to player expectations, ending with a final encounter that feels unbalanced and uninteresting, rather than a challenging and creative blend that makes DOOMat the most entertaining.

When the devil’s invasion of Earth ceases and the pillars of heaven are shaken firmly, Doomguynow seeks to transcend dimensions and completely end the rule of hell. The four levels of the ancient gods-Part 2 are all built for the final conflict that can seal the devil in their plane. The trailer shows a massive battle between the army of hell and the army of sentinels gathering behind Doomguy’s success, and the box art in the game shows a Godzilla-level battle between the two giants, so DOOM Eternal: The Ancient Gods-Part 2 marketing is a truly epic encounter. These change of universal events are in the DLC, but most of the time it’s left to the background or quickcutscenes.

The level itself is a fairly standard DOOME internal fare and you shouldn’t be disappointed that this huge finale doesn’t feel magnificent. Instead of the fierce moments that change gameplay, ancient gods try to unite themselves by presenting super-specific weaknesses to new tough enemies. There are Imps that require automatic shotgun attachments, Armored Barons that require plasma rifles, and zombie enemies with impenetrable energy shields. This type of enemy design was bubbling on the surface of DOOM Eternal, but the certain specific requirement of killing an enemy in an instant is not exciting and tiring at this point. At certain encounters, the ancient gods stop feeling just like DOOM.

Thankfully, the new enemies are annoying, but DOOM Eternal: The Ancient Gods-Part 2 has a lot of great fighting. This is especially true for escalation encounters, where players can start a second wave of more difficult enemies in a particular arena. Once per level. Unlike the main game Slayergate, these are on the path of the main story and offer a satisfying encounter that is just as frustrating and pleasing. This is the best DOOM Eternal, with players going around the stage and having free access to all the tools. Players can isolate enemies that require special attention, try new tactics, maintain diversity, and learn patterns of enemies that emerge. It is the excellence of a rare form of pure shooting genre that can only be improved by a better enemy design for new enemies.

Another advantage is the Sentinel Hammer, an excellent super weapon that fits very well into combat rhythms. When used, the Doomguy jumps into the air, devastating feed enemies and unleashing areas of amazing effects that stun greater threats. This allows players to quickly develop more strategies and escape bad situations without killing them. It’s stupid that the devil has a star that spins his head when stunned like a Rooney Tunes character, but gameplay utility makes up for it.

Ancient Gods-If Part 2 ends after the penultimate level and omits the final boss battle, it’s a much better experience overall. Sadly, when Doomguy finally encounters all the greatest evil, the subsequent battle is a boring chore that is not worth the effort. The boss attacks like a large Marauder, but has only five health bars and can drain health each time the player hits. The only way Doomguy can damage him is when his eyes glow green. This is one of five or six operations that he can seemingly randomly choose. DOOMEternalstates show that players can go into a certain range and trigger damage, but it turns out to be unreliable. practice.

Even in the Battle of Angels in the first half of the ancient gods, instead of the white knuckle icon of the sin fighter, the player spends most of his time circularly shuffling to wait for a particular attack. To do. The Sentinel Hammer is the key to damaging him, but the charge only comes from another attack by the boss. This means that the player may see the green eyes and do minimal damage before waiting 5-10 minutes for another opportunity. The boss raises the ante only once every 5 rounds. So players can see the pattern long before they can claim victory. Ultimately, it’s a boss battle that introduces the worst elements of DOOM Eternal DLC, combining flawed additions to fight something that’s the exact opposite of the series’ enthusiasm-and the baseDOOMEternal game-known for. ..

With the addition of unforgettable levels and frustrating enemies, Doom Eternal: The Ancient Gods-Part 2 is a worthless ending to this chapter in the history of the Doom series. There were still interesting story threads left to tie up to prove that it was worth refocusing on the story and Doomguy identity, but the final answer is what is the franchise’s core identity. It is not possible to supplement a game that ends in the opposite way. Instead of tearing and tearing until it was completed, Doomguy sat down and waited for his ultimate enemy to win him.

Doom Eternal: The Ancient Gods-Part 2 is now available for individual purchase or as part of your Season Pass on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Stadia, and PC. The DLC Nintendo Switch port is still under development. Screen Rant has provided the DLC Xbox code for the purposes of this review.

Our rating:

2.5 out of 5 stars (quite good)

