



Over a year ago, I left the Bay Area for Austin, Texas. It wasn’t an easy decision. I’ve been in Silicon Valley for over 30 years and have invested in some of the region’s top tech companies. Due to its entrepreneurial culture, prestigious academic institutions, and countless technical success stories, there has never been a better place in the world than the Bay Area as an investor.

However, after a lot of planning and due diligence, I have decided that Austin is the perfect place for the next era of my venture capital and venture philanthropy. With an early but compelling signal that Austin is emerging as the next great technology hub, I’ll play a role in helping other parts of the country reach that potential. I couldn’t get any more excited. I think you have the opportunity to go near the ground floor and make something truly permanent.

Other friends in the Bay Area, such as Palantir co-founder Joe Lonsdale, Dropbox CEO Drew Houston, and Tesla’s Elon Musk, are doing the same with many other tech industry leaders. “Escape from the area” tends to be widely reported.

But instead of focusing on the good points of Austin, many escape stories have focused on the Bay Area issue. Critics have made some fair points about rising living costs and government overkill, but I argue that both Silicon Valley and Austin have a bright future. Nothing goes anywhere that makes Silicon Valley special. The Bay Area is a global innovation that attracts courageous entrepreneurs, benefits from world-class institutions and nurtures talent from leading tech companies, despite Austin offering a frontier of amazing new opportunities. Will continue to be a hub.

Of course, all new Austins have different reasons for moving here. For example, my decision to start Breyer Capital Austin has more to do with Austin’s strengths than any of the Bay Area flaws.

First, Austin encourages a culture of interdisciplinary collaboration more than any other city in the country. The depth of talent here is unique, as the city caters to so many types of professionals, not just technicians. Artists, entrepreneurs, doctors and professors are all at the top of their industry and often choose to build things together. By dismantling silos and adopting a novel approach to building businesses, Austin’s diverse entrepreneurs herald a new era of growth for cities, states and nations. I couldn’t get any more excited about investing in healthcare AI and fintech companies that have a consumer media backbone. The best founding teams are versatile and versatile, and Austin has all the types of entrepreneurs that a great company needs. This kind of interdisciplinary entrepreneurship helps Austin businesses thrive.

Austin has attracted young and talented talent due to its relatively affordable price, outdoor culture and opportunities for professional development. This vast pool of expertise contributes to a very solid innovation environment. The move or expansion of Tesla, Facebook, Apple, Google, Oracle and other major companies to Austin will strengthen the entrepreneurial ecosystem as these companies move away from their talents and start new ventures. Some of my best investments were in entrepreneurs who had valuable experience in a good and well-established company before starting a business. Five years later, Austin will benefit from graduates of many tech companies who are eager to harness their expertise to tackle some of the world’s most pressing issues.

Austin also has an impressive educational institution. The University of Texas at Austin has a wonderful and fascinating history, like my friend Michael Dell. We hope that college students, postdocs, IT and bioscience professors will find and participate in Austin’s transformational enterprises. With the help of Michael and his wife Susan, we learned more about interdisciplinary research at the Delsitoton Medical Center, where breakthroughs in computational biology have helped physicians improve their diagnosis and treatment of cancer. Powerful academic institutions play a major role in the technology hub. We hope that these bright spots in Austin will help the city prosper and grow.

Finally, Austin entrepreneurs are one of the most influential entrepreneurs in the world. The city promotes “keeping Austin’s weirdness” and emphasizes thinking outside the box. It encourages the frontier spirit where founders put big problems in their hands. I had a bigger impact by investing pitch in Austin than in any other region. Austin’s founders and investors understand that women and racially diverse leaders have the opportunity to be part of their success as the next generation of entrepreneurs. In addition, the vast majority of startups here are determined to make the world a better place. Whether it means the start and maintenance of a B-Corp or an attack on a problem like climate change, Austin entrepreneurs are keen to make a positive difference. I think Austin’s founders provide clear evidence that businesses can make money for their shareholders and at the same time improve society.

Since arriving in early 2020, I’ve helped more than 10 Austin-based companies, but Brighter Capital Austin is still in its infancy. At the same time, I couldn’t be more excited to continue investing in the world-changing Silicon Valley companies. Opportunity is not a zero-sum game. Ten years later, I predict that both the Bay Area and Austin will hit it from the park.

