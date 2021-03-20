How Elden Ring Horse Combat can take advantage of the difficulties of From Software Games





Mounted melee combat tends to be a fairly shallow mechanic in many games. Will Elden Ring succeed in making the fighting fun while riding a horse?

It’s been over a year and a half since the official Elden Ringnews was announced. At the time of the announcement, game director Hidetaka Miyazaki confirmed that Eldenling featured the largest open world of anySoulslikeyet and was supported by fantasy writer George RR Martin. Only the first public trailer was officially unveiled, but another recently leaked Elden Ring trailer suggests gameplay details such as horse combat potential.

The leaked Elden Ring trailer gameplay footage will allow players to ride horses across the game world. The main attraction of FromSoftware’s action RPGs is usually tough but fair combat. So it would be interesting to see how the studio transforms this trademark style to fight on horseback. Using magic spells over the mount seems self-evident as long as the normal lock-on mechanism exists. It’s also not difficult to use a bow. However, while riding a circle and casting spells doesn’t sound particularly appealing, it creates even greater problems when you consider how to engage in close combat on horseback rather than a monotonous chore. ..

Unfortunately, one very short clip of mounted melee combat seen on the leaked Elden Ring trailer doesn’t look very attractive. It seems to be happening as well as other recent attempts like the Ghost of Tsushima and the Assassin’s Belief: Valhalla. That is, the player moves the horse in front of the enemy and swipes once before going out of range.

Elden Ring Mounted Melee Looks Bad

Given that it’s the only overall point of a cavalry charge, it’s hard to imagine how to make a mounted battle interesting-a single charge before reorganization. Dark Souls style combat is great when players face enemies, and you need to learn attack patterns to overcome them. If the player is stuck behind a horse and all combatants are moving faster, there are fewer options for close combat types. In Tsushima ghosts, mounted combat is virtually useless, and most players prefer to use a wonderfully fluid combat that took six years to reach the ground and complete.

In order for Elden Ring’s mounted melee combat to be truly interesting, it would have to have its own dedicated gaming mechanics. Something like Sekiro’s parry-centric combat may work against riders wielding other weapons, but one of the giant beasts that players are likely to see in the next FromSoftware game. What happens when you face? The parry system ultimately feels like a gimmick when used only for horseback riding combat with melee weapons against other similarly armed enemies.

Unless things have changed significantly since the leaked internal trailer was created, the Elden Ring could unfortunately be fighting a fairly unstimulated horse. It’s not a unique issue, as other games with close combat and comfortable mounts couldn’t find a good solution either. For now, it seems that Elden Ring players’ best bet is to simply get off and take part in a battle that has made them so fond of the Soulslike subgenre.

