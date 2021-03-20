How Google’s Granola Company Overcame a Pandemic





As a solo operator, Erica Liu-Williams knows what it means to crunch. Thankfully, her business is granola.

Four and a half years later, the former operations and marketing manager manufactured and sold granola, and once Google, Facebook, and Twitter accepted her chewy snack and demanded it in the office pantry.

This allowed us to outsource manufacturing and expand to build a large number of self-sustaining businesses, Liu-Williams told Inverse. I made a leap to pursue gr8nola full time in late 2017 and have been bootstrapped since its inception.

This is NiMBLE. This is a series of business owners opening books and living in Inverse, with helpful tips to keep you going.

In addition to her B2B operations, gr8nola is also sold directly on its website, Amazon, and over 100 stores. Available in unique flavors such as golden spices, cinnamon chai and matcha vibes, gr8nola is one of Amazon’s top-ranked healthy granola products and counts well-known fans like Halle Berry.

Most recently, Liu-Williams, in collaboration with the United Nations Foundation Girl Up and celebrity photographer Nigel Barker, launched a peanut butter flavor featuring Ashwagandha, a herb that is said to reduce stress.

Erica Liu-Williams needed to grow the gr8nola empire and pivot its business model as the blockade continued. Provided by Erica Liu-Williams

However, the pandemic has suddenly forced many companies to change the way they do business. What happens to companies whose main customers were office workers during the transition to working from home? Liu-Williams talks about her finances and recent business shifts in the following Q & A:

This Q & A has been edited for length and clarity.

Please give us an overview of revenue and general business operating expenses.

I’m a start-up company and invest everything in business growth, so I don’t monitor, optimize, or track this ratio. However, I run lean and have no full-time employees, so the ratio of operating expenses to revenue is kept in the range of 25-33%.

How do you track your money?

Everything is captured in online Quickbooks. I usually look at my business on an accrual basis, but Im always keeps track of the balance in my business bank account to see the cash on hand.

What number do you look for to determine if your business is doing well?

Total sales and total sales by channel (direct sales, Amazon, retail, business-to-business), projected annual execution rate based on monthly sales, and trends towards last year’s sales. My goal is to grow every year, and calculating my execution rate will tell me if Im is at a pace to reach my goal.

Under what circumstances would you dial back or increase your spending?

I dialed back spending during Covid, as many companies did. 2020 was a very difficult and unprofitable first year, as most of my business and cash flow came from supplying gr8nola to tech offices, including Google. The moment Covid hit, this channel disappeared when employees moved to remote work. This means that there are no more light meals in the office. Correspondingly, I reduced expenses that were absolutely not important to save cash.

On the contrary, and for my benefit, Covid promoted an organic and sustainable increase in direct consumer sales and Amazon sales. These are the channels where Im is much more inclined today. As we are trying to find ways to extend these channels in a profitable way, we will go to digital marketing (design, development, email marketing, media spending / management) to properly test and optimize this channel. We are increasing spending and resources towards.

Erica Liu-Williams was accustomed to stockpiling the kitchens of tech giants. However, when the workers moved, their cafeteria was closed. Erica Liu-Williams / gr8nola

What is the first cost you will reduce or eliminate in difficult times?

Things that are useful to have, such as additional online content and resources for retail sales. In terms of content, we create a lot of blogs and recipes for the community. However, this is not mission-critical, and reducing these frequencies does not significantly reduce online sales.

On the retail side, what people are unaware of is how much it costs many brands to enter a grocery store. You literally have to make your first order to the store for free every time you get a new door) and promotions (discounts). Therefore, the more stores you have, the more money you will need. In tough times, Im is prepared to reduce the increase in retail store door numbers to save money.

What is the cost you are willing to pay?

Inventory and other basic operational considerations that are essential to running or maintaining a business that you can’t or can’t do: Basic help for managing your monthly bookkeeping services and social media.

My products are physical and I have to produce them to sell without avoiding it. I have no knowledge of bookkeeping, so someone else has to do it for me. In social media, selling directly to consumers is an important part of my business, and much of it is driven by social media, so it’s important to have a consistent presence.

Where is the line between project costs and investment in business?

If there is spending available to test new sales channels and potentially unlock, I consider it an investment and always start with the minimum amount needed to retrieve data and know if it succeeds or fails. start. .. We also see branding / package design and innovation (new products) as investments.

These talents are inevitably important at this point, but if successful, they will be rewarded with dividends in the long run. If not, I consider most other project costs important.

What are the extraordinary costs you believe to add value to your company?

I run pretty slim and spend only on what I need most, so none of my costs are extraordinary. However, investing in design / packaging that doesn’t seem to be “mission-critical” can make all the difference to your business and is of intangible value that becomes more complex over time.

For example, the last version of my packaging design was never broken or bad, but when investing time and money in packaging design changes, it definitely helps to make products and flavors stand out more in retail stores. Finally, increase the number of consumers to sell and build brand equity.

Why do you think this cost is so valuable?

Brands are intangible assets that build slowly over time, so it’s important to have the right foundation, even for young and cluttered companies. Even if you can’t afford the best talent, at least you can put in a lot of your time and thoughts.

What was the biggest cost of paying the biggest dividend?

This sounds very confusing, but multiple contractors can help you manage your business, including controllers, social media marketers, and third-party logistics (such as fulfillment warehouses that process online orders). It is a trader.

As a founder, I always manage a great many tasks. I hate spending money, but it’s not worth keeping bookkeeping, planning all Instagram posts, or shipping your online orders in bulk. The time I get back is irreplaceable because I don’t have to do these things.

What are your budget items that make your business unique to your business?

My manufacturing costs, especially the frequency and low production per purchase order. I outsource the production of granola to a co-manufacturer (also known as a co-packer). The use of co-packers is very common in food and beverages, but I have my own relationship with myself and can produce with minimal. It’s rare. We’ll talk about flavors on the order of 300, as opposed to the typical copacker, which can require 2,000 units for each flavor run.

This gives me more flexibility in cash and keeps me always on hand with fresh products. Most importantly, new flavors can be launched and tested very quickly with little inventory commitment.

What personal sacrifice did you make for your business?

I left my 10-year tech career (and the salaries, benefits, and career trails that accompany it) to pursue the granola business full-time. It’s ridiculous.

Being the first entrepreneur with no experience in the food industry, I spent the first 4.5 years shining a moonlight on my business, building knowledge, networks and confidence from scratch.

During this time, three years after I made the leap, I still invest everything in my business, so I don’t pay for myself, so I tried to save as much money as possible.

I know that in the near future you will need to raise capital as you build your brand online and it costs a lot of money in retail. So abandoning a company’s stock is the next big sacrifice I have to face, especially since Ive. It has been a bootstrapped business for so long.

Inverse Analysis Business owners should not rely on just one sales channel. They need to lay a diverse foundation so that if sales fall on the other channel, one channel can regain slack. And as Liu-Williams said, brands are essential for every company to invest.

