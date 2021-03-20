Regional targeting proposals hit headwinds-Radio World





An image of the GBS website showing how the GeoTarget Zone works in the New York City area.

If the Federal Communications Commission decides to allow FM boosters to start programming immediately, it does so, contrary to the intentions of some of the largest US radio groups.

The company, which is driving the change, says the technology will allow broadcasters to use boosters to geotarget parts of the signal area with hyper-localized content.

However, in February, the National Association of Broadcasters strongly opposed this idea in a comment to the FCC.

Cumulus, Entercom, Beasley and iHeartMedia also questioned the technical health of regional targeting. They encourage further field testing to answer questions about potential interference.

Today, even proponents of this idea use more cautious language to encourage further testing.

While undoubtedly aware of these significant reactions, GeoBroadcast Solutions states that it sees the current stage of FCC review as the beginning of a lively debate about innovation in the radio industry.

Happily ears

FM broadcasters use on-frequency boosters to bridge coverage gaps often caused by terrain shields. Current rules require a booster only to retransmit the transmitter’s signal.

GBS wants to use sync boosters to provide FM stations with highly localized ads, news and other content that can be broadcast for a few minutes an hour. GBS and other advocates say that such regional targeting will bring many benefits to stations and advertisers.

GBS is lobbying for approval from the FCC. In addition, the proprietary system, trademarked as ZoneCasting, has been tested during WIIL (FM) operation in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The FCC recently approved a field test at KSJO (FM) in San Jose, California.

The idea was gladly listened to by the Commission, and Brendan Kerr and Jeffrey Starks expressed their support for the idea. The Commission has a public notice of the proposed rulemaking. The comments cited in this story were submitted to the NPRM.

The comment period attracted support from smaller stations, many of whom submitted similar comments, but some large worries that the proposal would not be of great benefit and could be detrimental. A more careful tone of a large group.

GeoBroadcast Solutions said in a statement on its first submission deadline: Some political parties are opposed to new technologies and innovations, which is familiar to anyone who has seen the broadcast media evolve over decades. Broadcasting groups, the advertising community, and minority coalitions have demonstrated their desire to innovate and embrace the future by using broadcast radio waves for a more personal and localized experience.

Emergency benefits

The Dockins Broadcast Group, which operates FM stations in several small markets in Florida and Missouri, told the FCC that the ability to geotarget weather warnings and road closures is invaluable.

Emergency alerts are more influential. Zone coverage makes radio much more appealing to small businesses, and small businesses can reach their target audience more effectively and efficiently, Dockins writes.

Keyhole Broadcasting, a licensee of three FM stations in Wyoming, commented:

According to Emmis Communications, some believe that regional targeting benefits poorly serviced people.

I agree with MMTC [Multicultural Media, Telecom and Internet Council] By creating the availability of geo-targeted content, Emmis writes that the proposed rules can increase the amount of content that targets the minority community, such as second language programming.

Opponents have focused on potential interference with major and neighboring stations, but have also expressed financial concerns.

NAB opposition can be influential, given that potential benefits to broadcasters are one of the selling points of the concept.

The association states that it strongly opposes the revision of the rules. Regional targeting through boosters states that it poses a potential seismic risk to the FM band. A thorough review of the notice suggests that GBS’s proposal does not strengthen the industry’s economic outlook, but undermines the industry’s underlying business model.

The association believes that launching a program in Booster will almost certainly reduce both ad rates and revenue as advertisers drive the purchase of geo-targeted ads.

And it said that potential interference remains a concern for its members.

Broadcasters are very concerned that the interference caused by regional targeting that meets boosters broadcasting programs with different primary station boundaries has prompted listeners to change to another platform and does not reflect much of the reputation of FM radio services. NAB claimed that it was.

This record lacks actual testing of the GBS system under certain critical circumstances, sufficient to allow stakeholders to reasonably assess the technical impact of the GBS proposal.

Transition area

The co-submission by Cumulus, Entercom, Beasley and iHeartMedia has become more detailed. ZoneCasting is touted as only causing manageable same-channel interference (or self-interference), but the test results and investigations recorded by GBS have not been proven. That claim.

The group will continue to explain in the GeoBroadcasts WIIL (FM) test report. Delving into the details of the WIIL / Milwaukee report, GBS is 12 to 23 seconds, 22 to 24 seconds, and 23 to 30 seconds. This significant degree of perceived interference is not a negligible amount of interference promoted by GBS.

In addition, zonecasting tests have ignored the impact of booster transmissions on HD radio and emergency alert systems, they said.

In addition, the four groups create a risk that ZoneCasting will flock to the neighborhood of a population cluster or Gold Coast that is considered more valuable, with a slight increase in dollars per capita, but unsold is considered less desirable. Increased the chances of leaving an area.

This cherry picking not only undermines the higher premium GBS promise from ZoneCasting, but also completely ignores other stations, including those owned by minorities, women and small businesses, while advertisers top some. Purchasing a radio station further expands the fragmentation already seen, broadcasters, writers.

NAB and others have also expressed concern about the potential for diminished public awareness of FM quality.

The Cromwell Group, which owns stations in small and medium-sized markets, said interference between the primary station and FM boosters was already common.

As regional targeting grows, radio listeners can start garbled radio and perceive it as an unreliable service. That perception is unlikely to be limited to stations using GBS technology, which generally affects the perception of radio viewers and can have a negative impact on the industry as a whole. Instead, Cromwell supports further testing.

Raised concern

Recently, support from a small number of interest groups has become an important part of this story.

However, Urban One, who initially supported the idea because it could increase minority and women’s business and ownership opportunities, said the proposal could have a significant unintended negative impact on our diversity initiative. He expressed growing concern.

In particular, we are concerned that the adoption of geo-targeting technology in the radio industry will result in lower advertising revenue needed for broadcasters to thrive and continue to serve the community.

Urban One continued: This is exactly what happens when the radio industry is already under heavy pressure from new advertising competitors and the ongoing stress of a new coronavirus pandemic. It called on the FCC not to adopt the proposed changes.

Craig Fugate, a former director of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, spoke out about the value of regional targeting over the air in an emergency. But now Fugate is pushing for a more patient approach.

I urge in honor that changes to the FCC’s FM booster rules will not be adopted before the proposed system has been tested and shown to work reliably with EAS systems.

FEMA itself provided suggestions and ideas about potential impacts on emergency alert systems. FEMA has found that there is little guarantee that EAS performance in and around such booster zones will not be adversely affected. FEMA concerns, along with EAS operational concerns, lie in two different migration areas, geographically and temporally.

FEMA is the operator of a national level EAS system and is instructed to ensure that the President has the ability to warn and warn the general public in an emergency.

In support of this proposal, maker GatesAir said it has implemented the MaxxCasting system, which is the foundation of ZoneCasting, in collaboration with the GeoBroadcast solution. The latter uses the Synchrocast feature of the GatesAir Intraplex codec.

GatesAir said there is no longer any concern about interference behind long-standing restrictions on booster outbreaks.

(MaxxCasting) uses network topology, GatesAirs Flexiva transmitters, and Intraplex SynchroCast systems to provide targeted wireless radio broadcasts that expand market coverage in a more effective way than traditional signal booster technology. .. MaxxCasting minimizes or eliminates interference with both the station’s primary, identical channels, signals, and booster signals associated with other stations operating near the FM booster station.

The MaxxCasting system has a proven track record of allowing radio stations to extend their signals without causing the interference previously associated with FM boosters, thereby resolving the technical concerns underlying the ban on independent programming. there is.

BIA Advisory Services said in its own research on the radio industry that it concluded that geo-targeted advertising could increase radio revenue. The research firm also quoted data from Edison Research showing that consumers prefer to listen to more localized content, including localized commercials.

At the time this article was written, GBS declined further comments prior to the FCC’s reply deadline. You can read the coverage of the company’s subsequent reply comments here. Since then, two major minority advocates have called for an industry pilot program in the light of dissent.

All public comments on this issue can be found at www.fcc.gov / ecfs /. Enter 20-401 in the Specify Proceeding field.

Apply

