Watch the Lamborghini Drag Race BMW X6M Competition on a wet runway





Urus is stronger, lighter and costs twice as much. That should determine that, right?

Luxury car makers may be slightly behind in entering the SUV market, but today even Lamborghini and Rolls-Royce make large family carriers. Of course, six-digit SUVs rarely reach their limits, and the combination of Rolls-Royce Cullinan stability controls and curve weights over £ 6,000 is almost out of the window. However, the Lamborghini Urus offers a very impressive performance as the best tuning member of the VAG family, including Volkswagen Touareg, Audi Q7 and Porsche Cayenne. But on a rainy day in the UK, YouTube channel CarWow will see which of the two big SUVs can exert its most effective and incredible power, BMW’s X6M, the ruler of proven drag racing. The ground where the in-competition trim and Urus fought.

Twin turbo V8 engine and all-wheel drive

Urus will step up to the line with many advantages, such as increased power on taps from the twin turbo 4.0 liter V8 and less weight on the curb given the cost of about twice that of BMW. .. CarWow’s host, Mat Watson’s criminal partner, Yianni, holds the steering wheel of an Italian SUV. It produces a factory rating of 650 horsepower and 626 lb-ft torque (641 horsepower here in the United States) in the United Kingdom.

BMW is down at peak power but still impressive via Facebook

BMW’s engine displaces more at 4.4 liters, but is less powerful than Ulus, producing 625 horsepower and 553 lb-ft of torque “only” (also 617 for the American audience). It’s horsepower). Both of these high-performance SUVs power all four wheels via an 8-speed automatic gearbox, but BMW weighs 5,060 pounds compared to Lamborghini’s 4,844 LB.

Little mod and launch control via Facebook

Yianni’s Urus wears aftermarket wheels and lots of carbon fiber merchandise, and there’s no doubt that both cars will make great turns on winter days. This is a kind of competition that reveals how actual performance differs from peak power and weight statistics. Watch the video to see if BMW’s impressive launch control settings and perhaps the more linear torque curve from the larger V8 can be overcome. The obvious advantage of Lamborghini on paper.

Source: youtube.com andlamborghini.com.

