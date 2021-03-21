Monster Hunter Rise: How to Preload the Game





Monster Hunter Rise was just a few days after its release, preloading the game and playing it as soon as possible. Preloading the game means that you can download all the content before it’s released and start playing as soon as it’s live. If you want to know how to preload the game, see below.

How to preload Monster Hunter Rise

Over the past few years, games have been preloaded more and more frequently, allowing players to access the next game as soon as possible. This may sound like a small thing to someone, but some people are eagerly waiting to get Monster Hunter Rise. This feature informs them that they will play the game immediately. It will be part of the first wave of players jumping into it.

Therefore, to preload the game now, you must actually pre-order the game from Nintendo’s eShop. It’s pretty easy to actually do this.

Create or select an existing profile to access the Nintendo eShop. From there, find Monster Hunter Rise in the catalog. Pre-order and purchase the game. If it doesn’t run automatically, click Download. Click the game on the home screen. Preloading will start immediately.

If you are using a download card to get the game, please do the following:

Create or select an existing profile to access the Nintendo eShop. Once in the e-shop, scroll down the list on the left and select Enter / Use Code. Download the game right away.

Now you can preload Monster Hunter Rise and access it the moment it’s live, without having to wait with thousands of other players. Remember that you need enough space on your SD card to continue all of the above and the game size is about 7.1GB.

Monster Hunter Riseis will be released on March 26th for Nintendo Switch. Check out this extensive list for more guides to the game.

