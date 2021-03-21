Mahoning Valley looks to the future of electricity with its Energy Storage Training and Innovation Center





The Mahoning Valley has long been known for steel and was nationally known as an example of what happened to the region when steel left.

However, in recent years the area has been rebuilt. With the creation of the National Institute America Makes and the subsequent local industry, the growth of laminated modeling is seen.

And recently, the loss of General Motors has led to investments in the electric vehicle sector.

It is the space that is driving new collaborative training initiatives in the region. The Energy Storage Training and Innovation Center is still in the planning stage. Jennifer Odd, Secretary-General of the Youngstown State University Labor Education Innovation Center, said that early work included an assessment of the region’s existing and planned “energy storage ecosystem” and individuals in their work. Includes an understanding of the skills needed to work. University.

The work brings together a wide range of partners, including Youngstown State University, Steubenville-based Eastern Gateway Community College, Warren’s BRITE Energy Incubator Incubator, and Oak Ridge National Laboratory in Tennessee.

“The model we’re putting together is just collaboration and collective thinking, and the work we do with these employers is something I haven’t seen much since I’ve worked in the industry.” Oddo says. Said. “So I really have to commend the university leadership that really helped connect us to make sure we’re pushing together the results we need for the industry and our stakeholders. Hmm.”

The Mahoning Valley has recently grown in energy storage and electric vehicle space. Rhodes Town Motors is working on the production of electric trucks at an old GM factory in the village named after it. General Motors and LG Chem are also building battery maker Ultium Cells LLC in the village. Nearby Warren is home to mobility technology company Aptiv.

Rick Stockburger, president and CEO of BRITE Energy Innovators, said that even before Lordstown Motors, there were many people working in the area “in the direction of what the future might look like.”

According to Stockberger, much of the existing energy storage supply chain is in China, so working in this region provides an opportunity to build a domestic supply chain for these products.

Odd said the Mahoning Valley could be an important part of the country’s landscape, as part of the Energy Storage Training and Innovation Center’s plans are aimed at assessing the country’s energy storage needs. Said. She expects the planning part of the project to occupy the rest of 2021.

The first work of the Energy Storage Training and Innovation Center is supported by $ 1 million from the US Department of Energy and funding from General Motors. After closing the Lordstown facility, GM agreed to invest $ 12 million in Ohio and Mahoning Valley. Some of them are directed to the new center.

Jim Tressel, President of Youngstown State University, said the project could bring new public-private partnerships and opportunities in the future.

This center is the latest collaborative project in Youngstown.

About six years ago, the Mahoning Valley Innovation and Commercialization Consortium brought together local higher education institutions, career tech centers, incubators, and industries to find out more about what they needed. According to Tresel, the university will open a new Excellence Training Center at the end of March to provide all training from CNC machining and laminating to industrial maintenance. The energy storage center complements that.

“This is another step,” Tressel said.

In general, today’s manufacturing is a “different type of manufacturing,” Odd said. It’s more digital and your skills are better than ever. Universities and community colleges need to be actively trained to ensure that potential workers have the necessary skills for these jobs.

Both Eastern Gateway Community College and Youngstown State University are working to provide more microcredentials. According to Odd, educational institutions want people to see that there are different career and educational paths to choose from. And because they want the industry to start thinking differently, businesses are attracting people at different stages of their lives.

So far, it’s not just training for new energy storage jobs in the area. The goal is to “build a stronger community,” said Arthur Daily, senior vice president of Eastern Gateway Community College.

“When these innovative companies come in and train properly to become feeder systems in these industries, they no longer lose population elsewhere,” said Daily. .. “Now we have people who want to come to the area and move to that area. We no longer have a brain drain. When we talk about this as we move forward, we have a brain drain. I’m waiting.”

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos