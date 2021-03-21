Assassin’s Creed Valhara removes content after game-breaking updates cause repulsion





Assassin’s Creed Valhara Update 1.2, released this week, has been released on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC and Google Stadia, and has long been awaited with lots of new content, including free DLC. Added gameplay functionality, which allows players to return to their first game. That said, it’s been the game’s biggest update for some time, but it also proves to be quite problematic. Since its release, players have reported all the major bugs and even crashes. As a result, some of the new content added has been removed from the game in the hotfix.

On Twitter, the official Assassin’s Creed account revealed that a server-side fix was pushed to resolve a crash issue in and around Ravensthorpe. To achieve this, Ubisoft has removed the settlement decorations and the Ostara Festival quests, including the decorations, can no longer be completed.

“We are deploying a server-side fix to address the increase in crashes near Ravens Thorpe. The settlement decorations will be temporarily removed and the Ostara Festival quest, including the decorations, will not be completed.”

At the time of publication, it is not entirely clear whether this hotfix has resolved all of the crashing issues. It’s also unclear when this content will be added to the game. What is clear is that players are starting to lose patience.

AND fans are disappointed

I have been playing since the first Order of Assassins. In my opinion, this was the worst development you’ve ever done. I love this game, but the number of bugs and glitches makes it a loss of enthusiasm for the game.

–Muad Deez (@muad_deez) March 20, 2021

I won’t touch Valhalla again until you fix the broken butt storage system. All the preservation I did yesterday was corrupted (how ???) and now I’m losing hours of progress. It’s ridiculous.

— Perseus ❎ (@wolf_front) March 20, 2021

This is the exact reason why I quit valhalla. I don’t know if the update will interrupt the game due to my low game development skills.

— Bryan Nyholt (@IkkikuKnight) March 20, 2021

Fix Brewing Storm Quest Literally unable to continue the story, it’s becoming a joke

— Batmaster2 (@ MrWayne1989) March 20, 2021

My base model PS4 crashed during a scuffle last night. The entire system froze after the crash. There were no common crash errors. It’s just a blue screen with frozen PS controller buttons. I had to unplug the console. Fixed. this. game. Nice to meet you.

— RandyBell (@ RJBell007) March 20, 2021

Thank you, a little late. Sure I like one of the fights, but I just lose all my tokens. Why release buggy updates. When the game is already full of bugs. In addition, add-ons will be released shortly. Do they go to him as well?

— Raven_198 (@ 198Raven) March 20, 2021

I bought the game at launch and stopped playing in January due to a bug and haven’t touched it since. I don’t even want to get it back. You guys now shit the bed from the beginning and the illness never spends the full amount on arcade games again.

Id rather goes to play Origins.

— Wade Garrett (@xWadeGarrettx) March 20, 2021

Ubisoft did not start the event without a bug. Only what you buy at the store.

— Hebert Silva (@hebsilv) March 20, 2021

Arguably the worst update in AC history

— ChiefMaui (@ChiefMaui) March 20, 2021





