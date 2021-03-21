Agricultural technology advances revealed to address global sustainability





Finding ways to boost agricultural production around the globe is a matter of urgent importance. The current pattern of productivity gaps, if continued, will have serious implications for environmental sustainability, the economic vitality of the agricultural sector, and the prospects for reducing poverty, malnutrition and obesity. One area that can help meet these challenges is technological and scientific progress in the agricultural sector (agritech). Let’s look at three examples of recent innovations in this area. Self-Fed Soil A new innovation that helps address the problem of drought and automate the framing process is self-fed soil. This involves the development of a new type of soil designed to draw water from the air and distribute the liquid to the plants. The importance of this is to expand the map of arable lands around the world, including previously hard-to-live areas. In addition, in areas with more abundant water supplies, this technology may lead to reduced water use in agriculture and thus may support sustainability projects.

This technology consists of super-hygroscopic gels and is described in a paper entitled “Super-hygroscopic gels for sustainable agriculture with air-water irrigation” published in ACS Materials Letters. Promoting Genetic Understanding Understanding the genetics of foods helps to select the types of produce that are most likely to grow better under a given set of environmental conditions. One example is an apple. Scientists have succeeded in putting together a complete reference genome for apples and their two major wild progenitor cells.

This analysis provides detailed genetic insights into apple domestication and provides important fruit traits that help plant growers improve crop flavor, texture, stress and resistance to disease. Established. The study, published in the journal Nature Genetics under the title “Step-by-step diploid genome assembly and pangenome,” provides insight into the genetic history of apple domestication. Environmentally sustainable ammonia agriculture relies on ammonia as a central source of fertilizer. Indeed, ammonia has supported humanity since the early 20th century. One of the drawbacks is that the production of ammonia significantly increases carbon dioxide emissions. To remedy this, researchers have found a way to make ammonia 100 percent renewable.

This innovation involves the use of a type of ionized gas called plasma (the fourth state of matter) to convert air into either an intermediate of nitrite or nitrate. The nitrogen of these compounds is much more reactive than the nitrogen found in the air. This provides an environmentally sustainable source of ammonia that can be produced at the source, eliminating transportation costs and the associated carbon impact. This study, published in the journal Energy and Environmental Science, is called the Hybrid Plasma Electrode Catalyzed Process for Sustainable Ammonia Production.

