



Announcing the winners of the 8th SXSW Gaming Awards, which recognize the industry’s most creative and influential titles, teams, and individuals across 12 different categories.

Winners were presented at the Virtual SXSW Gaming Awards Show, produced in partnership with IGN and presented by Discord. The ceremony also highlighted the exclusive segment of the creative process behind the game, the talent that influenced and advanced the game’s culture in 2020, and a preview of exciting upcoming projects.

This year’s SXSW Gaming Awards included 43 candidates from 12 different categories, and the winners were determined by the opinions of staff and the advisory board, and the aplasia meter during the general vote.

2021SXSW Gaming Awards Category Winners Video Games of the Year

Awarded to games that demonstrate overall excellence and create a clear gaming experience across all platforms and genres.

Winner: Hades Supergiant Games

Indie Game of the Year

Awarded to indie games that demonstrate overall excellence and create a unique gaming experience across all platforms and genres.

Winner: Deep Rock Galactic Ghostship Game / Coffee Stain Publishing

This year’s desktop game

Awarded to games that demonstrate the overall excellence and ingenuity of any desktop game of any genre.

Winner: Search for Planet X Renegade Game Studios / Foxtrot Games

This year’s VR game

Awarded for VR games that demonstrate overall gameplay and design excellence on any VR platform.

Winner: Half-life: Alyx valve

Matthew Clamp Cultural Innovation Award

Awarded to games that most challenge the norms of everyday games and provide a culturally innovative view of the game world, characters, or gameplay.

Winners: Dreams Media Molecule / Sony Interactive Entertainment

Animation, art and visual achievement excellence

Awarded to the game with the most well-designed and stunning visuals, including animated effects and graphics.

Winner: Ghost of Tsushima Sucker Punch Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment

Game design excellence

Awarded to the game with the best overall design concept, gameplay mechanics, and best execution.

Winner: Hades Supergiant Games

Score excellence

Awarded to the game that best demonstrates the artistic excellence of sheet music and how it advances the story of the game.

Winner: Ori and the Will of the Wisps Moon Studios / Xbox Game Studios

Multiplayer excellence

Awarded to the game with the best player-to-player interaction experience.

Winner: Deep Rock Galactic Ghostship Game / Coffee Stain Publishing

Story excellence

Awarded to the game with the best stories and conversations.

Winner: The Last of Us Part II Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment

Audio design excellence

Awarded to the game with the best impact sound effects.

Winner: DOOM Eternal id Software / Bethesda Softworks

Outstanding technical outcomes

Awarded to the game that most effectively or most effectively boosts technology and programming capabilities.

Winner: Microsoft Flight Simulator Asobo Studio / Xbox Game Studios

Congratulations to the 2021 SXSW Gaming Awards winners!

Game Awards Ceremony at SXSW 2019 Photo: Shannon Johnston

