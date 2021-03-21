Digital identity, EBANX expands in Central America, magazine Luiza continues shopping





Welcome to this week’s summary of Brazilian technology and innovation. Here are three key developments in Latin America’s largest economy. First, the Brazilian government is moving towards a digital identity project. Next, FinTech Unicorn EBANX is expanding its business in Centra America, and retail giant Magazine Luiza is increasing acquisitions of startups to strengthen its digital strategy.

Brazil is moving towards a single identity database

Getty

This week, the Brazilian government announced that it is promoting a digital identity plan. On Monday (15), the Superior Electoral Court, the Ministry of Economy, and the Cheong Wa Dae signed an agreement to implement and accelerate the Civil National Identification (CNI) project.

Under the CNI initiative created by a law passed in 2017, all Brazilian identification records will be combined into a single database and shared by multiple government agencies. The database collects all citizen ID data, including national ID, driver’s license, and voter ID details.

In addition, the project will include the integration of biometric civil records. The Superior Electoral Court has collected such records over the past few years, collecting biometric information for 120 million Brazilians to date.

According to the government, according to Minister of Economy Paulo Guedes, the agreement “shows that the judiciary and the administration are working together to serve citizens.” Work plans are devised with future project goals and the attributes of the various database owners that will be integrated as part of the initiative.

The Brazilian administration is pitching a single identity project as a way to “make life easier” for its citizens. The example quoted is an ongoing pilot at the airports of Rio de Janeiro, Salvador and Florianopolis, where travelers can board domestic flights using facial recognition.

The CNI project will include the integration and access of citizen identity data sources from several government agencies, as well as the introduction of a unified national identification document. This initiative organizes documents such as national ID and national taxpayer registration into an in-app electronic wallet provided by the federal government.

*** ***

EBANX co-founders Alphonse Voigt, Wagner Ruiz, Joo del Valle

EBANX

Also this week, one of the Brazilian unicorns, EBANX, announced its expansion in Central America. Cross-border settlement FinTech has started operations in Costa Rica and plans to enter Guatemala, El Salvador, the Dominican Republic and Panama by the end of the first half of 2021.

According to the company, which already exists in 15 Latin American countries, the decision to start in Costa Rica is due to the country’s relevance to Central America’s e-commerce space and its digital inclusion level. Over 80% of Costa Rica is connected to the internet. In addition, according to World Bank data, 70% of domestic citizens have a bank account and 27% have made purchases on e-commerce websites. In addition to Central America, the company has also started operations in Paraguay.

Founded in 2012 by Alphonse Voigt, Wagner Ruiz and Joo del Valle, EBANX has begun offering a payment gateway to international retailers who want to reach Brazilian consumers who do not have a credit card. He said he would expand his foothold throughout the region in 2015, starting operations in Peru and Mexico, followed by several other markets, including Chile, Argentina and Colombia.

With a client portfolio that includes Chinese online retailers AliExpress, Wish, Spotify, Airbnb and Uber, EBANX brokered more than 145 million transactions in 2020. This is a 38% increase in 2019, the year FinTech’s valuation surpassed the US dollar. 1 billion after a round of funding led by FTV Capital.

*** ***

Magazine Luiza has strengthened digital operations through acquisitions

Light Rocket via Getty Images

Brazilian retail giant Luiza has announced the acquisition of Steal The Look (STL), a website dedicated to available content.

Founded in 2012, STL offers fashion-themed content. The links include similar looks, items available for purchase, beauty, culture and lifestyle. With over 6 million unique users accessing the STL annually, it is the key to expanding the reach of Magazine Luiza’s fashion and lifestyle products to its potential audience.

The deal also includes the acquisition of Push, a platform focused on career and female entrepreneurship themes, founded by STL founders Manuela Bordasch and Catharina Dieterich.

Magazine Luiza, one of Brazil’s largest retailers, has a nationwide network of 1,900 stores and employs more than 47,000 people. The company is betting on online commerce and has made numerous acquisitions to enhance its digital proposition to become a “super app.”

The acquisition of STL and Push is the second acquisition by Magazine Luiza in 2021. Earlier this month, the company acquired VipCommerce, a company focused on e-commerce white label platforms for food retailers. In 2020, Brazilian retailers made 11 acquisitions, including online advertising company InLoco, book market Estante Virtual, and food delivery company AiQ Fome.

