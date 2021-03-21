Spider-Man: I need a shorter and sweeter game like Miles Morales





Spider-Man: Is Miles Morales the Future of Games? (Photo: Sony)

Readers imagine the resurgence of AA video games with shorter, more original stories, without compromising on graphics.

Now that I’ve finally got a PlayStation 5, I’ve done the obvious and got Spider-Man: Miles Morales as well. I enjoyed the first one and the follow-up seemed unanimously good reviews. And I’m glad to report that it’s a good game and I enjoyed it completely. I also started hoping that it would have a bigger impact on the game than it would probably be.

After defeating the game, I remembered the comments from the GC review. They suggested that the short length of the game, not the flaw, was a big advantage in many ways. Not only does it lead to a tighter and more engaging storyline (villains are miles, puns aren’t intended, and it’s better than the boring old Dr. Octopus), but with top-notch graphics and presentations. We’ve also shown that games can be created without the need for five, with years of development and ultimately better.

Miles Morales had the obvious advantage that the game world was about the same as the first game, but not many games are willing to reuse the assets of previous entries. And in fact, the game world of Miles Morales didn’t have to be that big for the story it was telling anyway. They should use it because it already existed.

The biggest problem with Miles Morales as an example is that Sony and Insomnia don’t seem to intend it as a demonstration of a new way to make a game, it was basically just a coincidence. They just wanted to have a nice looking game for the PlayStation 5 launch, and a spin-off from Spider-Man was the easiest way to do that. But there may be many more!

As far as Im is concerned, there are three main issues facing big budget video games today. It takes too long to create, is very expensive to create, and tends to be bloated and too long. The problem of spending a lot of time creating is probably not the most serious, but it’s now common for large developers to create only one game per generation, or not even that. Means. I’m doing it.

The amount they need means that wise companies can no longer afford to take risks in the game. If you spend $ 400 million to make a video game and don’t let it go crazy ly, you’ll make it as safe and predictable as possible in terms of sales. They are at a predictable level, not because publishers are lazy or evil, but because executives are not paid to make artistic bets simply because they want to continue working. Receive rewards to generate profits for.

Also, the length of the game is the product of the same problem, and single-player games are over 30 hours long, so we need to justify that they are very expensive. Video games and characters don’t justify their length, but their length is an infinite filler and circular plot points to prevent someone from rip-off or saying it’s not worth the money.

There is no artistic reason that The Last Of Us Part 2 is that long. Half the length would have been a much better story, but people would have complained that it was too expensive. That’s what Sony relied on because they didn’t.

Much has been said about the death of AA video games in recent years. A type of mid-budget game that was common in the PlayStation 2 era but has slowly disappeared since then. Indie games have regained some of that slack, and few look as good as AAA games, but Miles Morales does.

It’s more , but it looks great, and I’d like to see a new generation of AA games that make up for it with a relatively short length. Not only can they afford to be more original, but they will almost certainly tell a better story at the same time. That’s where the revolution started, but even the people who made Miles Morales don’t seem to understand what they did.

Reader Tom Meadows

