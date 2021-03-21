Eight future cars really worth the wait





Want to buy a new car? Well, who doesn’t? It’s always a pleasure to have a new set of wheels. However, the 2020 coronavirus pandemic, which is still firmly established until 2021, is showing no signs of waning. It can last until at least half of the world is vaccinated. In short, many automakers have postponed the launch of models in 2020 and 2021 and pushed them up in 2022.

We always want a better year in the near future, which leads to higher sales and who doesn’t want it? And car makers aren’t holding back mediocre models.

If you really want to wait for a better car, 2022 will bring some fresh blood, and not all of it is petrol. If you can wait longer, the 2024 has some similarly cool car options. Of course, the choice is up to you, but for us these eight future cars are really worth the wait.

Jeep will launch the new Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer in 2022, and the models are likely to hit the shelves by the end of 2021, so you don’t have to wait too long. Unlike most of the other rugged Jeep models that are off-road off-road than asphalt, the Grand Wagoneer is a large luxury SUV that costs over $ 100,000.

Equipped with a 471 horsepower V8, this vehicle is a powerful, comfortable and cool looking vehicle that will challenge the Chevrolet Suburban, Ford Expedition and even the Cadillac Escalade market.

Larger pickups and SUVs continue to tend to be better, and each new model looks stronger than before, and of course costs more. I said so. Ford is also moving to the other side of the spectrum by bringing in smaller trucks, such as medium-sized rangers.

And Ford is reviving the Maverick nameplate for that, and is allegedly planning to put it on the unibody like an escape and Bronco sports crossover. Prices can be a little over $ 20,000, making it a nifty daily driver for anyone who needs to have a truck.

After being mercilessly devastated to be the killer of the Earth, the giant that spews gas is now becoming electricity. GM’s Hummer fell into a brick bat volley in 2010, but the GMC Hummer EV SUT jetted 1,000 horses, flying 0-60 miles per hour in 3.0 seconds and 0-60 miles per hour in 2022. It’s back as an all-electric wonder.

The SUV version will be available at a later date, but is expected to be available by November 2021 with an estimated cruising range of 350 miles on a full charge. GM is now taking electric SUV games head-on, competing with Tesla, Rivian and, of course, its old enemy, Ford.

The Corvette turmoil in mid-engine motors has been largely unsettled, but there is news that something better will come in 2024. General Motors has promised to build an exhaust-free car by 2035 and make it completely carbon-free by 2040.

As much as I love hybrid Sting-Ray, the idea of ​​E-Ray excites us all. And in fact, the price of the C8 All-Electric Corvette may be lower than the price of the current C7 hybrid, as technology only gets cheaper with age.

After the less exciting Nissan 370Z, Nissan is preparing for the launch of its successor, codenamed Z35, but believes it’s likely to be 400Z. The Z car doesn’t require a complete rehaul, but with the Twin Turbo 3.0 liter V6, which makes 400 horses, it may not be.

Prototypes have been discovered and are not much different from the current model, but obviously new cars are always something that old cars don’t have, better technology, comfort and, of course, power.

While Bond-branded cars have been revamped and the next Valhalla and Valkyrie supercars are a hot topic, these cars are limited production and sacrifice the arms and legs of a small country population. Probably. Vanquish remains humble, but not so powerful or luxurious.

The upcoming Vanquish will be equipped with a new hybrid V6 manufactured in-house and will produce 700 horse stake cars head-on, such as the McLaren 720S.

Next BMW i8? Of course, it’s not called that, but it’s called because the name hasn’t come out yet. The next i8, of course, will be more powerful because of what the new model is for.

Of course, BMW and its fans have great expectations, given that the 2024 model could be launched in the second half of 2023 and the i8 wasn’t as halo car as it should be. next.

Finally, Ferrari is making an SUV. Pause for effect. For a brand known for making nippy cars that hug the roaring ground before you can see them, SUVs are very, very new to that brand. Like pure blood, the Ferrari SUV, called the Prosang, is rippling almost everywhere.

The competition is broken as well, consider Bentley Bentayga, Rolls-Royce Cullinan, etc. Of course, it’s not cheap. Of course, we don’t want to be cheap, given that everyone knows what happens when a luxury brand tries to build a large number of cars.

Source: CarandDriver, AutoExpress

