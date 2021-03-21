This time we are investing not only in the bubble but also in green technology





Technology has matured in ways to mitigate the risk of solar and wind investment, and such projects are backed by large financial firms.

Noah Smith / Bloomberg

In the United States, investment in green energy is once again active. For some, the new boom will raise the anxiety of a series of vibrant clean tech busts 10 years ago.

But there is reason to believe that this trend is not a bubble or mirage.

In the late 2000s and early 2010s, in addition to clean technology renewables, investment in other technologies to reduce carbon emissions surged.

Initially, the money came primarily from venture capitalists, but then the federal government intervened and began offering cheap loans and subsidies. Then, in 2011, solar maker Solyndra failed brilliantly, causing immeasurable political backlash.

That was just the most noticeable failure. Overall, investors lost about US $ 25 billion when the sector collapsed. Money was quickly exhausted. For years, clean technology has been a dirty word in venture capitalist conversations.

But the worm turned around and clean technology was back.

A venture fund led by billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates, who also invests in Bloomberg News founder Michael Bloomberg, is investing billions of dollars. Funding for battery and electric vehicle companies is skyrocketing, and investments in solar and wind energy are making everything else smaller.

This raises fear of another bubble about the repetition of part of history. My colleague Liam Denning said a sharp rise in valuations is a clear indicator of highs and expects them to collapse as interest rates rise. Others see investors making the mistakes of 10 years ago.

I’m more optimistic. Investors will certainly experience some ups and downs, but with the Wilderhill Clean Energy Index revised significantly since early last month, we are confident that the entire clean tech industry will not experience the same collapse as last time. I am.

The most basic reason is that the underlying underlying technology has matured in a way that wasn’t there 10 years ago.

In 2009, the levelized cost of energy for photovoltaic (PV) electricity was $ 359 per megawatt hour, more than four times the electricity of natural gas plants.

By 2019, the price of solar power has dropped to US $ 40 per megawatt hour, 28% cheaper than gas. That’s an 89% reduction over 10 years, and there’s no further cost reduction in the future. On the other hand, lithium-ion batteries are also experiencing similar price declines.

An order of magnitude lower cost makes all the difference.

First of all, it means that the sun and wind are not dangerous new technologies. Solyndra has failed in trying to sell an innovative new type of solar cell. This turned out to be too high when the cost of a proven design went down. Future investments in solar do not have to bet on difficult technological advances.

Batteries may be a different story, but a lot of money is spent trying to make an all-solid-state battery at a startup. This will be a true breakthrough.

However, Tesla Inc works fine with older varieties, so this sector probably works fine as well. Venture investment works well when you don’t have to bet on hard technology and many of the clean technologies are no longer difficult.

Second, lower costs of clean energy mean that success does not rely on government intervention. In the early boom, capricious government subsidies were often needed for the success of capital-intensive energy companies.

Currently, the market is making significant investments in renewable energy, all independently, even though US President Joe Biden plans to significantly drive investment in clean energy.

Finally, investors probably learned their lessons. Clean energy itself was never suitable for ventures. Purchasing solar panels and wind turbines is capital intensive as it costs a lot of money in advance. Venture capital tends to focus on large, cheap and small investments. Rather than highly differentiated products like software or companies that create new markets, clean power companies are basically all trying to offer the same commoditized products.

This time, venture capitalists let large investors handle the construction of solar and wind power, and low-cost, differentiated start-ups offer solar services, financing, laboratory-grown meat and electric vehicles. We are finding other niches that can bring added value such as.

Some of those bets will certainly fail, but that’s always the case with private equity. With a market capitalization of about US $ 700 billion, or 28 times the amount lost in the clean technology bust, Tesla’s success demonstrates the old-fashioned principle that some blockbusters can make up for many small mistakes. ..

In other words, clean technology is a pattern that enters the final stages of the well-known Gartner Hype Cycle and explains the progress of new technologies and business models. Expectations rise, then crashing innovations begin, and eventually return to sustainable productivity. ..

Clean technology busts, such as the 2000 dot-com bust, were an example of investors’ enthusiasm for new technologies that surpassed the technology itself.

But in the end, the value of clean technology isn’t questioned, just as few people today question the value of companies like Google and Facebook, which were born in the valley of investor enthusiasm. Probably.

In Gartner’s terminology, we have passed through the Valley of Disillusionment and are now climbing the slopes of enlightenment.

Noah Smith is a columnist at Bloomberg Opinion. He is an assistant professor at Stony Brook University and blogs at Noah Pinion.

This column does not necessarily reflect the views of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

