Assassin’s Creed Valhara disables seasonal content to fix crashes





Ubisoft, the developer of Assassin’s Creed Valhara, has disabled some of the seasonal events currently running in the game to limit the increase in crashes.

Ubisoft, the developer of Assassins Creed Valhalla, gives the studio time to disable games that are currently running seasonal content and fix crash issues surrounding limited-time events. Assassin’s Creed Valhara players have experienced more frequent crashes, especially in and around the Ravens Thorpe area, where they are based, since the latest 1.2 update of the game was released. Ubisoft eventually recognized the issue and said it would be fixed in the next patch of the game.

The Game 1.2 update was released earlier this week and is expected to fix a significant amount of ongoing issues in the game, as well as the much-requested transmog feature that allows players to change the look of their equipment. , Some new features have also been introduced. Within the same category of price. The new update also adds three new skills, including a new leap attack and looting-related abilities for two new items, as well as a new camera option that brings your point of view closer to your character outside of combat. Finally, the 1.2 patch release also featured content for the latest seasonal event, the game Ostera Festival.

Ubisoft announced in a recent tweet that a server-side hotfix has been released to address the increasing number of crashes players are currently experiencing in and around Ravensthorpe. At the time of writing this article, the hotfix removed village decoration and decoration-related quests for the Ostara Festival. This latest message from Ubisoft arrives just hours after developers first notice the increase in crash incidents, so there’s a move to disable some of the seasonal events and common settlement decoration features. , May help keep the issue down until the studio releases it. Complete and appropriate fix next week.

We were deploying a server-side fix to address the increase in crashes near Ravensthorpe. Village decorations will be temporarily removed and you will no longer be able to complete the Ostara Festival quests that include decorations. Thank you for your patience as our team will soon release a permanent fix! pic.twitter.com/gYG7O8dvF3

— Assassin’s Creed (@assassinscreed) March 20, 2021

The Ostara Festival, which runs from March 18th to April 8th, 2021, introduced some seasonal quests and activities that players can experience. Similar to last year’s Yule Festival, this new event also has its own thematic festival venue where players can participate in the event quests mentioned above and earn event rewards. While some activities of the Yule Festival have been revived, such as the Fighting Arena and Drinking Quests, the Ostara Festival has added some new activities, such as egg hunting activities.

Hopefully, Ubisoft will be able to address some of the crash issues players are currently experiencing and some of the bugs they are experiencing in ongoing Ostara Festival quests and activities. It might be a good idea for the studio to extend the event period to give players more time to enjoy and complete the event quests and earn all the rewards, what’s happening right now. And since the first expansion of Assassin’s Creed Valhara is still a month away, there’s definitely time to expand the events that are currently running.

Source: Ubisoft

