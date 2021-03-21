The OnePlus 9 launch event shows what to expect on March 23





OnePlus will be hosting an event on March 23rd to unveil the OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus Watch.

The phone maker has revealed most of the details about upcoming phones and the first smartwatch. For example, we know that OnePlus 9 and 9Pro have partnered with high-end camera company Hasselblad to develop a camera system. We also know that it has a pretty impressive display.

But despite all the teasers and leaks, there are still good bits we don’t know about. For example, there isn’t a lot of official information about rear camera specifications. Beyond that, the phone can use the Sony IMX789 sensor to reduce edge distortion and snap a 140-degree field of view.

And we still don’t know what the phone has inside and what the OnePlus Watch looks like, beyond a small shot of its side. Most importantly, it’s not the price of the OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, or OnePlus Watch.

Therefore, the OnePlus event is still worth adjusting and you can follow all the updates in the Tom’s Guide.

How to watch the OnePlus March 9th event

Given that the coronavirus pandemic is still in full swing, OnePlus will be hosting a virtual livestream event starting March 23, 7am (Pacific Standard Time) / 10am (Eastern Standard Time) / 3pm (Greenwich Mean Time). It will be held.

The event will be livestreamed on YouTube. You can visit the event page and set reminders so you don’t miss them. But keep an eye on the Tom’s Guide as it keeps track of all the biggest news.

OnePlus 9 March 23 Event: Watch to Expect

Not surprisingly, you can expect OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro.

The latter can be in the limelight with what looks like a quad rear camera array with additional sensors. I was expecting a huge megapixel sensor main lens and ultra wide angle lens, for example 48MP or more-see Oppo Find X3 Pro as an example of placing a 50MP sensor on both the main camera and the ultra wide angle camera ..

We also hope that OnePlus will be inspired by the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra to equip the OnePlus 9 Pro with a telephoto camera to offer optical zoom capabilities in two different ranges. Such settings are much more convenient than the black-and-white and macro lenses you saw on the OnePlus 8T.

(Image credit: OnePlus)

Having more zoom and improved wide-angle options could match the work OnePlus did with Hasselblad to improve image processing on the software side of OnePlus 9 and 9Pro. This is where OnePlus was weak until the introduction of OnePlus 8 Pro.

The OnePlus 9 has one less lens, which reduces its expertise, but expects to use a sensor similar to its larger siblings. I sincerely hope that OnePlus has revived the telephoto camera we saw on the OnePlus 7T instead of the macro lenses that popped on the OnePlus 8 and 8T for strange reasons. OnePlus 9 also uses Hasselblad-tuned camera software.

Come to think of it, expect to dig deeper into the Hasselblad partnership and an example of how it produces stellar photographs. We hope that what OnePlus presents will actually work with real-world camera shots taken by people with professional experience and no time. The camera performance of OnePlus phones is usually good to sometimes very good, but we could never get the best out of Apple, Google and Samsung.

(Image credit: OnePlus)

OnePlus is discussing future mobile phone photography capabilities, but not much on the video side. Given that many smartphones provide good photos, we want to know if OnePlus can offer more in terms of video.

One of the areas where OnePlus is often good is the phone display. The company is already defending the 10-bit 120Hz adaptive display used by the OnePlus 9 Pro. This could be a panel similar to the stellar screen of Oppo Find X3 Pros, given the shared manufacturing process of phone makers. This panel can be lowered down to 1Hz, which makes it even more efficient than the Galaxy S21 Ultra.

I was hoping to hear about the chipset at the heart of the OnePlus 9 phone, probably the Snapdragon 888. However, OnePlus may have made some clever adjustments and cooling here to get the most out of silicon without compromising battery life.

Regarding tuning, we can expect some improvement in terms of software. OxygenOS is probably the 12th iteration, leveraging Android 11 based on its predecessor, hoping for improved game mode and battery optimization.

Speaking of batteries, you can expect OnePlus to discuss fast charging. The OnePlus 8T comes with a 65W charge, so big boosts are unpredictable. However, it is expected to provide OnePlus 9 Pro with 50W wireless charging. This is a decent upgrade over the previous model’s 30W charge.

There is speculation about the third OnePlus 9 phone, pretending to be the OnePlus 9R. However, it became more and more skeptical because it was a device dedicated to India. OnePlus is likely to maintain the Nord line for more affordable phones, rather than complicating the OnePlus 9 lineup.

OnePlus Watch

The March 23 event will also debut OnePlus Watch, OnePlus’ first smartwatch.

Targeted as a OnePlus 9 phone partner, just as the Apple Watch Series 6 is a wearable partner for the iPhone 12. Only OnePlus plans to make the watch “affordable”. What OnePlus considers to be affordable is arguable, but we hope to target around $ 200.

(Image credit: OnePlus)

In terms of design and functionality, we expect the OnePlus Watch to have a rounded design. OnePlus has officially announced that its smartwatch will provide a “seamless connection” to OnePlus phones, audio peripherals, OnePlus TVs, and “smartware devices.”

In short, the Watch can be thought of as a companion smartwatch for providing notifications, controlling smart home kits, and tracking fitness and wellness data. Don’t assume it’s as well equipped as the Apple Watch 6 and some of our recommendations for the best smartwatches. Of course, we could be wrong, and OnePlus could unveil a killer smartwatch that undercuts the more expensive wearables, but doesn’t compromise on functionality. After all, it did this on a smartphone.

With all of the above in mind, the OnePlus 9 March event should be an event for tech enthusiasts to dive into the calendar. And as you approach March 23, keep all the latest news, rumors, and predictions locked in Tom’s Guide.

