Poco X3 Pro design, specs and pricing details leaked online





Poco X3 Pro, the next global debut of the Xiaomi sub-branded X-series smartphones, is set for March 22nd. The phone will arrive on the Indian coast on March 30th. Rumors about the new Poco phone have spread on the Internet in the past, but a few days later, a new rendering appeared on the e-hub, revealing details of the Poco X3 Pro’s design.Read also-Poco F3 will be launched worldwide on March 22nd with Poco X3 Pro and may arrive in India as well

Twitter handle @ chunvn8888 tales shared a new Poco phone rendering. A tipster states that Vietnamese electronic retailer Shopee.vn accidentally posted Poco X3 Pro on its website. The list shows the prices and specifications of future Poco X-series phones.Read Also-Poco X3 Pro has confirmed that it will sport the Corning Gorilla Glass 6 prior to its launch in India on March 30th.

According to the list, the alleged Poco X3 Pro 8GB RAM variant has a price tag of 7,990,000 dong, which is equivalent to around 25,200 rupees. The list also shows the camera placement and phone display. Looking at the list, the new Poco X-series models may have a similar design to the Poco X3. The envisioned Poco X3 Pro has a circular camera module instead of a vertically stacked camera setup (Poco X2). The punch hole notch is centered. Past leaks have suggested that the Poco X3 Pro costs around Rs. 28,000 for high-end variants, but the new list refutes previous reports.Read more-Poco X3 Pro design leaks color variations prior to launch in India on March 30

5160mAh, 33W fast charge 9.4mm thick, 215g2.5D GG6 front dual speaker, high resolution, headphone jack up to 1TB micro SD Bluetooth 5, Wi-Fi 5Side FP7,990m VND ($ 343) 8/256, about $ 300 or $ 322 Expect 6/128 of VN1st sale at Shopee on March 26th pic.twitter.com/DHFC9xjWSf

Chun Corp CEO (Tet forever) (@ chunvn8888) March 19, 2021

Expected price of Poco X3 Pro

According to new details, the Poco X3 Pro with 8GB RAM / 256GB storage is listed at VND 7,990,000 (about Rs 25,200). The standard variant with 6GB RAM / 128GB storage is expected to have a price tag of € 269.

Poco X3 Pro Specifications (Forecast)

In terms of specs, the list suggests that the Poco X3 Pro may have a 6.67-inch Full HD + display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The display can be equipped with Corning Gorilla Glass 6 for added protection. In terms of hardware, the phone can get Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 860 mobile platform with 6GB / 8GB of RAM and 128 / 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The Poco X3 Pro has a 48 megapixel camera setting and is designed to have a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.







