Samsung Galaxy A52 vs Galaxy F62: Can the A Series take over the F Series?





| Release Date: Sunday, March 21, 2021 9:27 [IST]

Samsung recently unwrapped the Galaxy A52, which is packed with all the useful hardware features with an affordable tag. In addition, the company last month unveiled its second F-series mobile phone, the Galaxy F62, which sells for about the same price as the Galaxy A52. This section describes the features and price comparisons of both devices to help you choose the right device in this price range.

Samsung Galaxy A52 vs Galaxy F62: Price Difference

Both models are available in the same two storage configurations (6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB). However, the Samsung Galaxy A52 is a little more expensive than the Galaxy F62. The price of the base model of Galaxy A52 is Rs. 26,499 while the Galaxy F62 is retailing for Rupees. 23,999. On the other hand, the high-end model of Galaxy F62 can be purchased at Rs. Unlike 25,999, you need to use Rs. 27,999 for the same variant of Galaxy A52.

Samsung Galaxy A52 vs Galaxy F62: Display and Design

Both phones have a premium design. However, you can get your own camera settings on the Galaxy A52. The Galaxy A52 boasts a 6.7-inch Full HD + Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with a refresh rate of 90Hz, while the Galaxy F62 also features an FHD + 6.7-inch AMOLED panel with resolution. The plus point of the Galaxy A52 is the 90Hz display, as the Galaxy F62 only supports 60Hz refresh rates.

Samsung Galaxy A52 vs Galaxy F62: Hardware Features

When it comes to processors, the Galaxy F62 draws power from its in-house Exynos 9825 chipset. The chipset also runs the Galaxy Note 10+ and can handle heavy graphics tasks without any problems. The Galaxy A52, on the other hand, is powered by the Snapdragon 720G chipset, which also provides smooth performance. However, the flagship chipset makes the Galaxy F62 the best buy in this price range.

In addition, the Galaxy F62 is equipped with a huge 7,000mAh battery, and a 4,500mAh battery unit fuels the Galaxy A52. However, both support 25W fast charging. In terms of software, it runs Android 11 with the Samsung One UI 3.1 custom skin on top.

Samsung Galaxy A52 vs Galaxy F62: Camera

When it comes to optics, the Galaxy A52 has a quad rear camera module that comes with a 64MP primary sensor with OIS, support, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP depth sensor, and a 5MP macro lens. The Galaxy F62, on the other hand, has the same 64MP quad camera module, but it doesn’t support OIS. Both come with a 32MP selfie sensor in advance.

Samsung Galaxy A52 vs Galaxy F62: Which is the best choice?

Both come with powerful features. However, if you’re looking for a slim, luxurious cell phone, consider the Galaxy A52. The price is a bit higher, but you can get a 90HZ display. The excellent camera function is IP67 certified for dustproof and waterproof performance even on the phone. In contrast, the Galaxy F62 is a bit bulky, but offers a stronger chipset and better battery life than the Galaxy A52. However, high refresh, official IP rating will be skipped.

Most read articles

Sticker Maker App for Emoji: How to Create Funny Emoji with Sticker Maker App Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A72 India Price Announced. Discounts, Check Out Summary for Week 12 2021 Launch Offers: Availability with Samsung Galaxy A82 5G specs, MediaTek Helio P95 SoC, new leak Oppo A94 including LAVA Magnum XL, Samsung Galaxy A52, Micromax IN 1, iQOO Neo 55G Obviously official; price, key features Flipkart Electronics up to 30% off on Samsung smartphones OnePlus 9R 5G is now a gaming phone. Rival with Asus ROG Phone 5? Samsung Galaxy M12 with 90Hz display and 8nm processor is here to change the budget for Indian smartphones The full specs of Poco X3 Pro are confirmed on the official list. Standard 4G connection, SD 860 SoC Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A52 5G, Galaxy A72 announced with 64MP quad rear camera Amazon Vivo X60 series quiz: All answers to win Vivo X60 Pro smartphone Samsung Galaxy Note 21 are delayed.There is a strange reason

Best mobile phone in india

54,535

1,19,900

54,999

86,999

49,975

49,990

20,999

1,04,999

44,999

64,999

20,699

49,999

11,499

54,999

7,999

8,980

17,091

10,999

34,999

39,600

45,999

21,583

15,000

52,063

65,000

38,000

79,999

69,999

36,965

51,510

To keep up to date with the latest technology news and gadget reviews, follow GizBot on Twitter, Facebook and YouTube and subscribe to notifications.

Allow notifications

Already subscribed

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos