Airport Biometrics, In-Display Touch ID, etc .: Top Stories of the Week





This week’s Find Biometrics top story summary has a lot of face and fingerprint biometrics. There are also a number of well-known companies, including leaders in the biometrics industry and technology giants popular in the consumer sector.

Financial services has been one of the most popular biometrics application areas of the past year, and it’s no wonder that one of the most popular articles of the week is about FinTech innovation in China. The country’s Goldpac Group is developing a hardware wallet to house digital currencies, with fingerprint care for IDEX and its biometric sensors.

Goldpac orders IDEX biometrics sensor for new hardware wallet

Meanwhile, another biometrics leader has been in the limelight on major airport contracts. IDEMIA has announced that it will offer a face-based passenger boarding program at Rio de Janeiro’s Santos Dumont Airport. We support the “Embarque + Seguro” project, which is being carried out by the Brazilian Ministry of Infrastructure in collaboration with the domestic IT company Serpro.

Brazil launches biometric boarding program with IDEMIA Tech

Also, thanks to industry acclaim from Frost & Sullivan, another biometrics giant caught the attention of readers this week. Among other solutions, NEC Corporation, which is famous for facial recognition technology, received the Global Biometrics Growth Innovation and Leadership Excellence Frost Radar Award in the security market in 2020.

NEC Receives Biometric Innovation Award from Frost & Sullivan

The consumer tech giant mentioned above was, of course, Apple. Another rumor has sprung up this week, indicating that in-display fingerprint scanning will be implemented on future iPhones. This time, Barclays analysts cite an anonymous insider in Apple’s supply chain to claim that a more sophisticated version of Touch ID will be available. iPhone 13:

Apple Introduces In-Display Fingerprint Biometrics to 2021 iPhone: Rumors

And finally, many readers proved interested in the agreement between facial biometrics and smart signage specialist VSBLTY and Mexico’s Grupo Modelo and Retailigent Media. The two companies will work together to provide an in-store media network to thousands of convenience stores and Bodegas in the country.

VS BLTY and Modelo Advance in Latin American Smart Retail Network

March 20, 2021 – by Alex Perala

