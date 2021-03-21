Israeli and Emirati companies sign contract to bring green tech innovation to the region | JewishPress.com | Eliana Rudy | 8 Nisan 5781 March 20, 2021





Photo courtesy of pixabay

Following in the footsteps of the Abraham agreement, a recently signed partnership between two organizations, Israel and Emirati, aims to bring green tech innovation to the Gulf region and Israel.

The agreement between Gulf-Israel Green Ventures (GIGV) and the UAEs United Stars Group is for people, people, business and the economy through the exchange of green technology solutions that promote sustainability by reducing the negative environmental impact of development. The purpose is to expand cooperation. These include water recycling, energy-efficient buildings, and reduced resource use and depletion with renewable energy.

According to GIGV, early sustainable development projects will focus on reducing emissions while building a more environmentally friendly economy and society. In the light of the explosive growth of the Gulf submarket, partners have already begun to work on several large-scale projects. The development of commercial and residential real estate on Sheikh Zayed Road in Dubai is just one of the ongoing projects aimed at integrating energy-efficient technologies such as the use of renewable energy. The two companies are also considering projects in various areas, such as transportation to hotels and power plants.

Israel is known for its cutting-edge startups in many areas, including Greentech, United Stars Group founder and president Omar Arswidy told JNS. He explained that we have been looking at Israeli green tech and clean tech technologies for quite some time and are looking for partners with deep expertise in this area of ​​Israel. Through strategic plans such as the UAE Vision 2021, UAE Centennial 2071 and the UAE Environmental Plan, UAE leadership has set clear and courageous goals to make the UAE a leader in sustainability, and Green Technology has these goals. Plays a major role in achieving. ..

Asher Fredman, CEO of Gulf-Israel Green Ventures, told JNS that Israel is best known for its water advances. [drip irrigation, for example], Israeli companies are at the forefront of areas such as wastewater recycling, energy efficient heating and cooling, and smart utility grids.

He said it was partly due to Israel’s semi-arid climate spanning the Gulf region, lack of water and energy, and partly due to Israel’s overall innovative start-up culture.

Conversely, he continued that the UAE can contribute to Israel through innovations such as sustainable construction and through policymaking, implementation and experience.

The UAE is a pioneer in areas such as developing smart and sustainable cities, driving green construction, and developing large-scale PV utilities. Fredman said Israel can learn a lot from the UAE’s experience and know-how.

Al Suwaidi looks forward to working with Gulf-Israel Green Ventures. We point out that we are presented with a great opportunity to help promote environmentally friendly and sustainable projects that will benefit future generations. This is the true spirit of the Abraham agreement.

He added that each company shares its commitment to bring its country its expertise and its extensive network of relationships, to expand and deepen its relationship with the UAE and Israel, and to promote a sustainable future. It was.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos