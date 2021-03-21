DIY smart home: how to choose the right smart display for you





DIY smart home

This story is part of an ongoing DIY smart home series. Be sure to check out the latest articles to follow the refurbishment process from start to finish.

If you’re a visual person like me, smart displays are a compelling device. They seem to be the best smart speakers, but they have a tablet attached. In an ongoing DIY smart home project, it was necessary to determine which of the ever-growing smart displays was best suited for the connected space.

Smart displays are a visual tool for Amazon and Google voice assistants. Between compatibility with voice commands and manual control within the interface, the smart display can act as a one-stop smart home remote control. It can be used to turn on smart lights, manage routines and check video doorbells. In most cases, it also supports call and drop-in or intercom features.

When you’re not talking to Alexa or the Google Assistant, the display tells you what you want to see, such as news, weather, and photos. You can also watch videos from some of the best streaming services and dejay music tracks according to step-by-step recipes.

As a baseline product among the smartest displays on the market. Therefore, you need to consider other needs to determine which is best for you. Not all smart displays are built the same. Some have a camera, others have a camera that actually chases you. Others are so unobtrusive and compact that they can replace bedside alarm clocks.

Here are three things to consider when choosing a smart display:

Where do you want to put your smart display?

The room you plan to use your smart display will partially determine which model you will get. Smart displays like the Google Nest Hub Max and the new Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen) take up a lot of space and are suitable for larger spaces. Their larger display is ideal for managing your entire home and is a good option for accessible locations where you pass all day long.

The Amazon Echo Show 8, Lenovo Smart Display 7, and the new Google Nest Hub are just as useful in the kitchen, but because of their small footprint, they’re great for desks, dressers, and side tables. You sacrifice some speaker strength and camera quality (and the entire camera in the case of Nest Hub), but you can take advantage of all the assistant’s key features while saving money.

There is also a smart display made specifically for the nightstand. The Amazon Echo Show 5 and Lenovo Smart Clock cost as much as a non-smart alarm clock, but are as functional as non-display counterparts like the Amazon Echo Dot (4th generation) and Google Nest Mini.

What special features will appeal to you?

In addition to size, there are certain tricks that may make one of the many smart display options more attractive. For example, if you want to make a video call to a friend or family member, you should opt for a smart display with a built-in camera. The image quality on the large display is the clearest, but you can also make video calls from the Echo Show 5.

Some smart displays use motion sensing to further enhance camera functionality. The Echo Show 10 spins and turns towards you when you talk to or call Alexa. Nest Hub Max, on the other hand, automatically adjusts the camera to stay centered during video calls.

Next, at the end of March, a 7-inch Nest Hub with sleep detection will be available. While many of the best fitness trackers and smartwatches can already track sleep from your wrist, Google Nest Hub claims to track zzz from your bedside without having to touch your skin. Of course, before we get to the recommendations, we need to see how well it works.

Which voice assistant do you use?

In most cases, it makes sense to get a smart display that is compatible with the rest of your existing smart home device. You can use the Google Assistant display to control the best Google Home devices. Echo displays, on the other hand, can manage the best Alexa compatible devices. It’s usually easier to stick to one platform, so you can create smart home routines.

However, if you are not loyal to either assistant, you need to decide which one to use. Both are feature-rich, support a variety of third-party smart home devices, and provide smartphone apps to control your system wherever you are.

For those differences, Alexa Guard and Alexa Hunches are two outstanding skills that make Alexa a more autonomous assistant. The Google Assistant, on the other hand, integrates with programs such as Google Maps and Google Translate, so it can be extended outside the home more than Alexa.

Smart display of my choice

Ultimately, we adopted the Echo Show 8, which turns Alexa into a convenient entertainment station that’s easy to use in counterspace. I wanted a smart display for the kitchen, but I didn’t really care about the rotation of the screen. Since we skipped smart appliances (such as refrigerators with built-in displays), it’s convenient to put a panel on the counter to adjust devices that will soon become smart homes. It also helps you manage multiple recipes, as you did in the Thanksgiving dinner showdown between Amazon and Google’s larger smart displays.

I also chose Alexa as my smart home butler over the Google Assistant, so one of the Echo displays makes the most sense to me. Unlike Google, Amazon does not offer Alexas visual interfaces to third-party companies. With a wall-mounted smart home controller installed near the front door, the kitchen smart display can act as a sous-chef.

Do you have questions about smart displays? Please email [email protected] or leave a comment below. I will deal with it with the DIY smart home series. Check out our previous article, DIY Smart Homes: Why I chose this smart thermostat for less than $ 100.

Best Amazon Echo Show 8 and Deals Today

