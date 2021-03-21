Israeli Via Surgical is invested by Catcher Technology in Taiwan





Taiwan’s catcher technology manufacturer has invested in Via Surgical of Israel, the developer of a new surgical fusion solution, Via Surgical announced Thursday.

This funding, Catcher’s first investment in the medical device industry, will help Via Surgical grow in the Asia Pacific region and support its technology development and production.

Via Surgical has developed a FasTouch suture immobilization system. This is a new lockable closed-loop suture that combines the speed and ease of deploying tacks and anchors with a stronger retention of suture. According to a press release, this technology will reduce the labor intensity of surgeons and reduce the pain of patient recovery.

Both FasTouch Absorbable and FasTouch Permanent Fixation Systems are 510 (k) licensed by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). A 510 (k) clearance means that the device has proven to be as safe and effective as a device that is already legally sold.

Via Surgical was selected by Catcher as part of the reconnaissance process carried out during the Israeli Economic and Trade mission in Taipei.

Catcher is a world leader in precision manufacturing in the information and communications technology industry and has developed manufacturing expertise over the last 30 years. The company is committed to expanding into the medical technology, electric vehicle and 5G industries.

Lena Levin, Co-Founder and CEO of Via Surgical, said: “We are also grateful to the Israeli Foreign Trade Authority for recommending us as one of the leading medical technology developers in a country at the forefront of healthcare innovation. This is our effort. Is a true verification of and supports us in expanding our technological developments to additional surgical areas. “

if (window.location.pathname.indexOf (“656089”)! = -1) {console.log (“hedva connatix”); document.getElementsByClassName (“divConnatix”)[0].style.display = “none”;} “In Asia, the trend for electronics and ICT companies focused on the healthcare sector is significantly increasing,” said Tslil Lahav, head of the Israeli Economic and Trade Mission in Taiwan. I am. “Israel’s strengths and capabilities in this area have attracted the attention of catchers. We are very proud to be able to support our connection with Via Surgical, an innovative women-led company developing cutting-edge medical technology. I hope that many other Taiwanese companies will follow in the footsteps of catchers and look forward to many similar success stories in the future. “

“There is a lot of exciting work going on in the Israeli startup ecosystem. Via Surgical stands out for its innovative approach to surgical technology. We look forward to working with the company through this strategic investment. “Kevin Yeh, a spokeswoman for Catcher Technology, said.

