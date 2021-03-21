Never-ending issue update: Microsoft will stop patching patch rollouts to fix printing issues





March 2021 was not a particularly good month for some users of Microsoft’s Windows 10 operating system. The company released a cumulative March update that fixes security issues in all supported versions of Windows. Shortly thereafter, it was reported that printing caused a blue screen on some devices. The user receives an “APC_INDEX_MISMATCHforwin32kfull.sys” blue screen message because the print crashed Windows.

Microsoft has released a workaround and then released the first emergency out-of-band patch to address this issue. The patch eliminated the blue screen error, but users began to report other print-related issues, such as incomplete printing and blank printing, especially when printing content using graphics.

To address this issue, Microsoft has released yet another patch. This update was released as an optional update via Windows Update and as a direct download from the Microsoft Update Catalog website. This update has replaced the previously released emergency update.

The administrator who installed the new update reported that the issue was resolved, but in many cases it could not be installed, but the error message “This update could not be installed but can be retried (0x80070541)”. Was displayed. Do so.

Microsoft seems to have suspended the release of new updates via Windows Update. The previous update (the one with printing issues) has been re-provided and the new update is no longer available. Colleagues from Bleeping Computer and Born City came to the same conclusion.

The latest updates are still listed as direct downloads on the Microsoft Update Catalog website. For example, KB5001649 for Windows 10 versions 2004, 20H2, and Windows Server 2004 and 20H2.

The update installation will fail on the affected system, but will install successfully on other systems. After a quick test on two Windows 10 version 20H2 systems, the update was successfully installed on these machines.

Microsoft has not yet approved the pull of new updates. The support article does not mention the facts, which adds a high level of uncertainty throughout the trial. The most likely explanation is that Microsoft suspended the update rollout and analyzed the installation issues that users reported to the company. This issue has been resolved and the updated version of the update may be re-released via Windows Update, replacing the first previously released update.

Gnter Born has published a handy overview of the patches that Microsoft has released for Windows 10.

The patch released on March 9th is a cumulative update. The March 15th and 18th patches are an attempt to address printing-related issues that occur after the cumulative update installation.

Now You: Did you encounter any print-related issues after you installed the March 2021 update?

