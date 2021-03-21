Details of the Poco F3 design revealed before launch





Poco F3 will officially debut next week with Poco X3 Pro. The new Poco X-series design was just coming out on the internet, but now the Poco F-series phone design is in all glory.Read also-Poco F3 will be launched worldwide on March 22nd with Poco X3 Pro and may arrive in India as well

Tipster Ishan Agarwal posted a rendering of Poco F3 with details of the internal hardware. The Poco F3 was instructed to arrive in a particular market as the rebranded Redmi K40, but the new rendering adds weight to previous reports. When viewed, the Poco F3 looks like the Redmi K40, with large camera sensors stacked vertically on the back. The rendering shows a phone with a punched hole cutout camera and an end-to-end display. In addition, the rendering shows that the device is offered in three color options: white, blue, and black.Read Also-Poco X3 Pro is approaching launch: pricing, RAM, storage, and color options revealed

According to tipsters, the Poco F3 may have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor. The Poco F3 has the same form factor as the Redmi K40, but with a tapered back key and volume key, and a power button on the far right of the frame.Read also-Poco F3 could come to India this year and will be Redmi K40 under the skin

Please see POCO F3 official render for the first time!

Available in the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8705G chipset.

As expected, the design looks like a Redmi K40. What are your thoughts? # POCOF3 #POCO #PowerMeetSpeed ​​pic.twitter.com/vvVSDbq4X9

— Ishan Agarwal (@ ishanagarwal24) March 21, 2021

Poco F3 specifications (forecast)

The leaked render seems to confirm that the Poco F3 arrives as a re-badged version of the Redmi K40, but the phone is probably chipped with the same specifications. The To Redmi K40 was launched in China on February 25th. The phone had a 6.67-inch FHD + E4 AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a peak brightness of 1300nit. Powering the device is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset combined with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

When it comes to imaging, the Redmi K40 features a triple camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens, and a 5-megapixel telephoto lens. In advance, it has a 20 megapixel camera sensor. For backup, the Redmi K40 came with a 4,520mAh battery package that supports 33W wired fast charging. Poco F3 will be offered in a similar configuration. In terms of price, the Poco F3 could be in the price range of 30,000 rupees.

The all-new Poco F3 will be available on March 22nd with the Poco X3 Pro. The Chinese brand will hold another event in India on March 30th to unveil both devices.







