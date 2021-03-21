Microsoft updates Defender Antivirus to mitigate Exchange server vulnerabilities





Microsoft has been in damage control mode after revealing that cybercriminals are exploiting a vulnerability in Exchange Server. We have already published several patches to fix loopholes. Earlier this week, the company also updated Microsoft Defender Antivirus to prevent a critical vulnerability.

According to the company, this update will automatically block CVE-2021-26855, one of the four vulnerabilities used in cyberattacks.

According to Engadget’s report, CVE-2021-26855 serves as an entry. Therefore, the block makes it difficult for cybercriminals to access the other three vulnerabilities. Microsoft said that if automatic updates are not enabled, customers need to take no action other than verifying that they have installed the latest version of the intelligence update (build 1.333.747.0 or later).

Exchange security updates are the most comprehensive way to protect your server from these attacks and other attacks that have been fixed in previous releases. The company says this interim mitigation is designed to help customers protect their customers while they spend time implementing the latest Exchange cumulative updates on their version of Exchange. Described in the post.

Before updating to Defender Antivirus, Microsoft released a one-click mitigation tool for small businesses. This tool is much easier to install for businesses, especially those that do not have a dedicated security IT team.

According to Microsoft, mitigation tools help mitigate CVE-2021-26855 on deployed Exchange servers. Microsoft warned that this tool was not a replacement for Exchange Security updates, but served as a faster and easier way to mitigate the risk to businesses on the platform.

Earlier this month, Microsoft revealed that cybercriminals were exploiting vulnerabilities in Microsoft Exchange servers to target organizations around the world. According to a CheckPoint report, the United States faced the most attacks at 17%, followed by Germany (6%) and the United Kingdom (5%). Indian companies are also being targeted by criminals who abuse Exchange Server. State-sponsored hackers are said to be primarily exploiting this vulnerability. However, Acer’s $ 50 million ransomware case suggests that other hacker groups are also exploiting it.

