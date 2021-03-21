A major upgrade of Google Pixel 6 was leaked by Android 12





Google’s upcoming Pixel 6 smartphones seem to get the long-awaited upgrade. A few years after Samsung did it on the Galaxy S10, Google seems to finally be set to follow suit.

It’s not certain, but it’s possible, as the evidence is from the latest developer build of Android 12 and the OS preview revealed the secrets of a previously unreleased Pixel device.

As originally reported by XDA Developers, developer kdrag0n has found a number of new classes in the SystemUI Google app. One of these is called “Udfps Controller Google”. It may seem awkward, but UDFPS is a fairly common acronym for “underdisplay fingerprint sensor.”

This may be general support for Android features, but this is not common as it is included in the com.google.android.systemui path instead of com.android.systemui. You can see that it is for Pixel smartphones only.

Like Apple, Google initially seemed to see face recognition as the preferred alternative to unlocking, and the Pixel 4 came out without a fingerprint reader. However, Google’s face unlock felt a bit burnt, and the back-mounted fingerprint reader returned to the cheaper Pixel 5 instead.

This time, Google seems to be able to offer the best of both worlds instead. A month ago, XDA Developers Mishaal Rahman discovered that Android 12’s first Developer Preview contained a reference to unlock your phone “safely with your face and fingerprints.” The scanner built into the screen certainly guarantees a clean design, and in a world where you’re likely to wear a face mask for the foreseeable future, returning to facial recognition alone will feel like a failure.

Otherwise, rumors about the Pixel 6 are pretty thin at this point, but the upcoming Snapdragon 775 SoC will be a big blow as it has been reported to move to a 5nm design and generally has better performance. must. And because it’s not a Pixel smartphone without image processing, camera technicians weigh far more.

Of course, this isn’t the next phone Google has that sleeve. I’ve heard that the Pixel 6 may arrive in October or November, but the next budget entry, the Google Pixel 5a, may arrive here in June. In theory, it might come with a fingerprint scan at the bottom of the screen, but it’s not. The fact that the Pixel 5a leak not only shows a fingerprint scanner mounted on the back, but also learned about the Pixel implementation from the Android 12 Developer Preview, considers the history of recent September updates to the OS. And most of them are excluded.

