The biggest space mission is to tackle climate change and protect the planet





Efforts around the world are focused on making our business more sustainable, with an increasing focus on innovative technologies that help solve the climate crisis we face.

The Rishi Snacks budget speech earlier this month lacked climate-related announcements. However, Snack reiterated the government’s plan to establish Britain as a post-Brexit science superpower. The space sector has a major role to play in its strategy and can also contribute significantly to its climate and sustainability mission.

Attention was focused on the riveted photos of Mars taken by NASA’s Rover last month.

As our eyes are heading into the sky in Britain, the latest Space Race must also have sustainability at its core.

In 1971, the Black Arrow rocket was abolished, and Britain’s space efforts focused on small satellites, using the launch capabilities of other countries to put British technology into orbit. However, following that decision, the pool of space expert talent was burned down as people turned to the United States and Europe to continue their work.

Britain faces the big challenge of reversing that escape. In doing so, those at the forefront of British space innovation should also lead decarbonized space exploration.

The government is driving innovation as recent investments, including $ 3.4 million in financing projects that use space to address global development issues, are aiming for a better post-pandemic recovery in the UK. I’m hoping to do it. Policy announcements are also at the heart of this, as the new visa rules and super-deductible tax deductions for business investments will create more highly skilled jobs worth $ 14.8 billion. Professional investors are also supportive. Seraphim Capital, the first pure specialist space tech VC fund, has helped 42 startups raise more than $ 55 million since launching Space Camp Accelerator in 2018.

The 2018 Space Industry Act, currently under discussion, will allow the UK to double its share of the global space market from 5% to 10% within 10 years. One of the proposals is to provide a license to operate spaceports nationwide. For example, Spaceport Cornwall is expected to be operational by the end of next year, but several small rockets have been launched across Scotland and are being built for commercial launches.

At the beginning of his month, the government set a goal to legalize Britain’s space flight by the end of 2021 and set the stage for Britain to play a central role in sustainable space missions. .. This is driven by breakthroughs from space technology startups.

While millions of pounds have been invested in British space innovation and the Mars rover may grab a headline, great progress has been made in the search for alternative fuels.

For example, Ecosen is a suitable eco-rocket fuel for commercial aviation that uses waste plastics such as polystyrene that are currently choking the environment. Emissions are 45% less than conventional kerosene.

3D printing technology can also be a sustainable game changer in the green space race. Helped create the Skyrora XL rocket.

However, the UK leadership of COP26 means that all its efforts are under the green spotlight. Many of the innovative technologies currently under development for use in space affect Earth here. The universe’s greatest mission is to tackle climate change and protect the planet.

