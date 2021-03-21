Why is solitaire still fun after 30 years?





The solitaire card was invented for Windows by Wescherry in 1990, and the game is commonly known as Klondike. However, Solitaire’s first printed reference is much older, but today we talk a lot about the computer version of the famous card game. According to Microsoft, there are still about 35 million people playing solitaire every month, which is amazing.

Why has solitaire been so popular for over 30 years since Cherry created solitaire? There are many 3D games with high graphic performance, and many people like older games like Solitaire. Card games are really fun to play, and there are some brief explanations about it:

Relax the brain

Any solitaire player must admit that the game does not require a high degree of logical thinking or attention. Instead, it causes soft mental activity that relaxes the brain and relieves stress.

You can play it completely on your own

Solitaire is one of the few games that you can fully play on your own without competing with others. This means you can play the game anytime, anywhere.

It’s very easy to play!

Solitaire does not require general knowledge or advanced gaming skills from the player. You need to remember some simple rules and have a standard deck of 52 cards. However, the software version of Solitaire prepares the deck. You can play games on your PC, tablet, smartphone, etc. You can easily find it online for free.

It has become an obsession for many

Solitaire is designed to be very addictive. Maressa Hecht Orzack is another victim of the game and a computer addiction researcher. She revealed that her growing reliance on solitaire could lead her to neglect her job and even fall asleep on her computer.

Solitaire has come a long and incredible journey, given its huge popularity since it was first introduced to PCs by Microsoft as a way to teach how to use the mouse.

