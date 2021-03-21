Google Pixel 6: What We Want to See





Google Pixel 5 has marked a return to the form of Google’s flagship product. With the polarized Pixel 4 series behind it, we sought to provide a balanced and affordable flagship phone. Google’s last flagship may have introduced some welcome additions and tweaks, but that doesn’t mean there’s no room for improvement. Here’s what you want to see from Google Pixel 6.

1. Better main camera sensor

Google has been using the same 12.2MP IMX363 camera sensor for its main camera since the Pixel 3 series. This is the basic foundation of that image processing smart. However, the Pixel 5 shows that Google has narrowed everything down from this sensor as its rivals have taken the lead in more modern hardware and caught up with the software space.

It’s time for Google to switch to a new sensor, and we hope it will be on the Pixel 6. Former Pixel camera chief Marc Levoy may have been bullish that the high-definition camera made only a small profit, but the 50MP Samsung Isocell GN2 has larger pixels and larger sensor size than Google’s predecessor. Bring. These improvements are less noisy and can further improve performance in low light. If your company wants to improve the nightsight and its astrophotography mode, these two benefits are welcome.

Google also needs to switch to the 33MP + sensor to provide 8K recording on the Pixel 6. However, companies with a proven track record of 4K / 60fps suggest that they may be late for parties using this feature. Still, the new sensor also brings improved autofocus and features like 4K / 120fps.

2. Flagship processor

The Pixel 5 replaced the top-end Snapdragon 865 series processors of the time with the upper midrange Snapdragon 765G chipset. This was an acceptable compromise as it achieved generally good performance without price increases. However, advanced 3D games, emulators, and some camera-related tasks can be challenging for this SoC. For this reason, Google wants Pixel 6 to adopt flagship silicon.

Midrange chipsets like the Snapdragon 765G also struggle to benchmark when these high refresh rates start. This doesn’t make much sense for the Pixel 5 today, but heavyweight games and apps that push more frames are expected to be a challenge for the future.

Then Water wants to see the Pixel 6 choose the flagship Snapdragon chipset. It doesn’t even have to be the latest and greatest SoC. Qualcomm has already released the Snapdragon 870 processor. This is a gradual upgrade from last year’s powerful Snapdragon 865 Plus. This would be a wise choice if Google wanted enough power without spikes in prices.

3. Triple rear camera

The Pixel 4 series is the first Pixel line to offer a secondary rear camera. The 2x telephoto camera gave good results over longer distances. After that, Google decided to replace the telephoto shooter with a Pixel 5 ultra-wide camera.

But why should it be either case? Almost all other manufacturers offer at least one flagship phone with a main, ultra-wide, telephoto / periscope camera arrangement. It’s time for Google to follow suit and bring the best of both worlds to one device.

4. Faster charging

Google provided a 4,080mAh battery on the Pixel 5. This has significantly improved the vanilla Pixel 4 (2,800mAh) and significantly improved the Pixel 4 XL (3,700mAh). Despite the much larger battery, Google maintained the same old 18W speed on the Pixel 5. In other words, it took much longer to fully charge the smartphone.

The fact that Google offers the same charging speed as the first Pixel shows how far behind the company in this regard. If you’re concerned about battery deterioration, there’s nothing to prevent you from offering faster charging as an option in the settings menu. Even charging speeds of 25W or 30W are significantly improved over 18W.

5. Keep your fingerprint scanner

One of the most welcoming surprises of the Pixel 5 is the abandonment of the face unlock sensor and the adoption of a fingerprint scanner on the back. This change allows users to easily unlock their mobile phones while wearing a mask during the COVID-19 pandemic.

I hope Google sticks to the Pixel 6’s rear fingerprint scanner. Not only is it much more convenient than the face unlock mask wearer, but the rear reader provides a faster and tactile experience than the fingerprint sensor in the display.

6. Google Pixel 6 XL / Ultra

I saw some rumors about Pixel Ultra a few years ago, but it obviously didn’t go anywhere. It’s more clear that it’s the right time for Google to ride the ultra-premium trend and offer the Google Pixel 6 XL or Pixel 6 Ultra smartphone. Huawei, Samsung, Oppo and Apple all currently have over $ 1,000 in phones on the market. Why not Google?

Offering a smartphone over $ 1,000 is one thing, but it also needs to be functionally valuable. The Pixel 6 XL / Ultra needs to offer top-class upgrades such as larger batteries and QHD + screens. Water also wants to see other additions such as additional cameras, more RAM / storage, faster charging, more powerful SoCs if the vanilla model reselects the old flagship silicon.

There are some prestigious mentions, such as Active Edge features and maintaining the same price. What do you want to see from Pixel 6? Please leave a comment in the vote below and let us know!

