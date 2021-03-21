



AllMapSoft Universal Maps Downloader 2021 Free Download. It is complete standalone offline installer setup for AllMapSoft Universal Maps.

AllMapSoft Universal Maps Downloader 2021 overview

AllMapSoft Universal Maps Downloader 2021 is a reliable, powerful yet easy-to-use application for downloading and storing maps offline from Google Maps, Bing Maps, OpenStreet Maps, Yandex Maps, Ovi Maps and other online mapping services. The application allows you to use the GPS data collected and to combine all necessary elements into a custom map that can then be uploaded to the navigation system. It’s a very useful app that comes in handy when you are interested in creating a custom map and deciding which route to follow to a specific destination. The interface of the program is straightforward and simple and consists of a standard and well-organized window that is easy to navigate, so you will not face a problem while working with it. You can also download Global Mapper 2021 Free Download.

The application allows you to select the type of map you want to download such as Google Street maps, satellite, terrain maps, Yahoo Street, satellite maps, Microsoft VirtualEarth Street, satellite maps, hybrid maps, etc., you can also adjust the zoom level and input left And the display right, top and bottom, in addition to the destination of the maps output, it also provides additional options such as converting degrees, minutes and seconds, merging maps, re-downloading failed images, setting the default path and configuring proxy settings. This powerful tool allows you to save all downloaded maps to disk and lets you view them via Maps Viewer so that you can merge them in large bmp, jpg or tif file formats by map merger software and export all tiles to MBTiles format database. It has the ability to import maps into a wide range of popular formats, including GFW, JGW, PGW, TFW, BPW, ECW, GeoTiff, MAP, IMP, GMI, SHP, DBF, DCW along with several image formats. You can also download OkMap Desktop 2021 for free download.

Features of AllMapSoft Universal Maps Downloader 2021

Below are some noticeable features which you’ll experience after AllMapSoft Universal Maps Downloader 2021 Free Download

AllMapSoft Universal Maps Downloader 2021 Technical Setup Details

Before starting AllMapSoft Universal Maps Downloader 2021 free download make sure you have the system specification listed below

Software Full Name: AllMapSoft Universal Maps Downloader 2021 Setup File Name: AllMapSoft_Universal_Maps_Downloader_10.025.rar Setup Size: 13MB Setup Type: Offline Installer / Standalone Setup Full Mechanical Compatibility: 32 Bit (x86) / 64 Bit (x64) Latest Version Added on: March 21, 2021 Developers: AllMapSoft

System Requirements for AllMapSoft Universal Maps Downloader 2021 OS: Windows XP / Vista / 7/8 / 8.1 / 10RAM: 1GB Hard Disk: 50MB Processor: Intel Pentium IV or higher processor AllMapSoft Universal Maps Downloader 2021 Free Download

Click on below link to start AllMapSoft Universal Maps 2021 Free Download. This is a complete standalone offline installer setup for Windows. This will be compatible with both 32-bit and 64-bit windows.

Password 123





