



FBackup 2021 Free Download Latest Version for Windows. It is a complete standalone setup program for FBackup 2021 Free Download.

FBackup 2021 Overview

FBackup 2021 is reliable, powerful yet simple backup software designed to help you protect your important files and folders from loss. This is a smart tool that protects your important data by automatically backing it up to any USB or Firewire device, local location or network. FBackup provides an ideal solution for backing up system information and can be used for both personal and commercial purposes. With this smart backup software, you can create backups and store them in pre-defined locations. It also includes a mirror backup option that allows users to make exact copies of files. The program comes with a well-organized interface that enables you to create backup copies of your entire computer efficiently with few clicks. You can also download EaseUS Todo Backup 2020 Free Download.

FBackup 2021 is a very sensitive application that allows you to backup and secure your personal files. To get confidential information, you can encrypt the data and add a password which means you can only restore your backups. The program includes an automatic backup scheduling option that gives users a chance to run backup on any given date so that you get the benefits of not only protecting your data, but you will also save valuable time. Users can still open files when backup is run. Another useful feature of this program is the ability to specify which processes should be run before or after backup operations. You can also specify several different backup destinations to increase the safety factor. After the backup is done, the tool automatically tests the backup files to ensure that the backup is safe and properly executed, and you can create backup copies of your important data and store them online on Google Drive or Dropbox. This way, even if your data has been encrypted by ransomware, you still have uninfected copies stored on the Internet. You can also download MiniTool Power Data Recovery Business Technician 2021 Free Download.

Features of FBackup 2021

Below are some noticeable features which you’ll experience after FBackup 2021 free download

FBackup 2021 Technical Setup Details

Before starting FBackup 2021 free download make sure you have the system specification listed below

Program Full Name: FBackup 2021 Setup File Name: FBackup_9.0.199_Multilingual.rar Setup Size: 98 MB Setup Type: Offline Installer / Standalone Setup Full Compatibility Mechanic: 32 Bit (x86) / 64 Bit (x64) The latest version was added on March 21, 2021 Developers: FBackup

System Requirements for FBackup 2021 Operating System: Windows XP / Vista / 7/8 / 8.1 / 10RAM: 1GB Hard Disk: 100MB Processor: Intel Pentium IV or higher Processor FBackup 2021 Free Download

Click on below link to start FBackup 2021 Free Download. This is a complete standalone offline installer setup for Windows. This will be compatible with both 32-bit and 64-bit windows.

Password 123 This post was last updated on: March 21, 2021





