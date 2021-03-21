Forget the MacBook Pro 2021: Samsung Galaxy Book Pro faints with a new leak





Last week, a leaked roadmap revealed that Samsung plans to roll out its products over the next few months. Our main focus was on the Galaxy S21 FE scheduled for August, but an interesting PC Unpacked event is also scheduled for next month.

Evan Blass, a well-established leaker who shared the original roadmap, has returned information about two products, the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro and Pro 360, which will debut next month. These systems look very sophisticated and powerful and can steal some. Keep an eye out for the upcoming MacBook Pro 14-inch.

As the naming convention suggests, the difference between the two seems to be a form factor rather than an internal spec. While the Galaxy Book Pro is a simple laptop and follow-up to the Galaxy Book Ion, the Pro 360 includes a 360-degree hinge that allows you to flip the screen and turn it into a Windows-based tablet. In other words, it seems to be close to Galaxy Book Flex in terms of design.

(Image credit: Evan Blass)

Due to the limited specifications available, the internal DNA appears to be largely shared. Both are available in 13-inch and 15-inch sizes and include 11th-generation Intel processors and separate built-in graphics or Nvidias MX450 GPU formats.

The screen (both support Samsung S Pen) is a full HD AMOLED panel, and the device is said to include Thunderbolt 4 support and an optional LTE connection. (Why not 5G?) Apparently, the regular Pro model comes in blue or silver options, while the Pro 360 comes in navy or gold.

Glass isn’t mentioned here, but when the Galaxy Book Pro was first shared by WalkingCat on Twitter last month, the leaker also revealed a third laptop, the Galaxy Book Go.

This promises “the fastest Qualcomm processor ever on a G.Book,” assuming you get a top-of-the-line model with an 8cx processor, 8 GB RAM, and 256 GB of UFSSSD storage, as you can see from the embed above. I will. The entry-level model is planned with a 7c processor, 4GB RAM and 128GB UFS SSD.

WalkingCat writes that both the Galaxy Book Pro and Go will “appear in May.” This isn’t dramatic, but it’s slightly behind the roadmap shared by Glass. While the device will be announced on April 14, it may not be. You can purchase until the next month.

Apple plans to host an Apple event in April, where it will announce the new iPad Pro 2021, AirTags, and perhaps the new iMac 2021 with Apple Silicon, but the new MacBook Pro 14-inch and MacBook Pro 16-inch 2021 will come later. May not be displayed.

In any case, it doesn’t seem like a long time to wait to see details such as pricing, availability, and whether Samsung has a Chrome OS-based device that comes with these Windows machines.

