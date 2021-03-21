Will Microsoft’s acquisition of Bethesda allow the Xbox Series X to catch up with the PlayStation 5?





It’s no secret that the Xbox Series X lags behind the PS5. However, the acquisition of Bethesda by Microsoft could change the situation.

Bethesda is one of the biggest names in modern games, working on countless groundbreaking titles such as The Elder Scrolls: Skyrim and Doom Eternal. Bethesda was an absolute powerhouse for both Microsoft and Sony consoles, but things can change as next-generation consoles begin to take hold. With Microsoft’s recent acquisition of Bethesda, the Xbox Series X could gain the momentum needed to catch up with the powerful PlayStation 5.

It’s no secret that the Xbox Series X is having a hard time catching up with the PlayStation 5. Sony’s next-generation consoles continue to break records around the world and sell out faster than most stores can catch up. The PS5 launch is a bit controversial due to some technical issues and the Scalper scandal, but if you want to overcome Sony’s groundbreaking console, the Xbox Series X can catch up. There is no doubt. Putting Bethesda under the umbrella of Microsoft is a big first step in their hopeful comeback.

Microsoft has already confirmed that some of Bethesda’s future titles will be exclusive to the Xbox Series X and PC. The Xbox One and Xbox Series X / S have been severely criticized for lacking console-only games, and some gamers have jumped to the PlayStation 5. Bethesda has a lot of successful AAA games with very loyal followers, so future titles dedicated to the Xbox Series X could direct gamers to Microsoft’s new console. Having exclusive rights like The Elder Scrolls 6 and upcoming Indiana Jones games may be enough to get the Xbox Series X out of the shadow of the PS5.

With this acquisition, Microsoft can do more than just Bethesda. The company also purchases a number of sub-studios related to Bethesda. Microsoft currently has 23 first-party studios, downsizing Sony’s 13. These sub-studios aren’t just for unknown indie developers. Arkane, id Software, MachineGames and Tango Gameworks are just a few of the sub-studios included in Besthesda’s contract. With such a great group of developers working primarily on the Xbox Series X / S and PC, if Sony wants to continue to dominate the industry, the game needs to be enhanced.

Buying Bethesda may be the best decision Microsoft has made over the years. One of the industry’s leading studios, its previous success speaks for itself. Long-awaited titles like The Elder Scrolls 6 could be exclusive to the Xbox Series X, so if Sony wants to maintain its current success, it needs to do something drastic. If Bethesda keeps hitting, Xbox fans are looking forward to the next generation of consoles.

