Microsoft Defender can now automatically prevent Exchange Server exploits





Antivirus mitigates one of the four zero-day exploits found on Microsoft Exchange servers.

Microsoft has released a security update for Defender Antivirus to mitigate the CVE-2021-28655 Exchange Server vulnerability through a URL rewrite configuration. Antivirus scans the server and undoes changes made by known threats.

Redmond released several security patches after it was discovered that a malicious attacker was using four zero-day exploits to perform a ransomware attack on Exchange Server. Security exploits affect Microsoft Exchange Server 2013, 2016, and 2019.

Microsoft Defender WillMitigate Exchange Server Exploit

Of the four zero-day vulnerabilities, the one patched by Microsoft (CVE-2021-28655) is the most serious because it acts as an entry point for the other three exploits. According to Microsoft, Defender Antivirus automatically assesses whether Exchange Server is vulnerable to exploits and applies fixes as needed.

However, Microsoft said in a security blog that this interim mitigation is a temporary solution and that companies and businesses around the world will take longer to install the latest Exchange cumulative updates. .. This is just to address the vulnerability completely.

Exchange security updates are the most comprehensive way to protect your server from these attacks and other attacks that have been fixed in previous releases. This interim mitigation is designed to help you protect you while you spend time implementing the latest Exchange Cumulative Updates for your version of Exchange.

If Microsoft Defender is installed on an Exchange Server that has auto-definition updates enabled, the mitigation will be applied automatically. If your organization manages definition updates for Microsoft Defender, you need to make sure that a new discovery build (1.333.747.0 or later) is deployed to Exchange Server.

If you don’t use Microsoft Defender, you can use the single-click mitigation tool that Microsoft released for Exchange Server last week to protect against ProxyLogon vulnerabilities that affect tens of thousands of customers.

Read: What is ransomware? How can I remove it?

Microsoft Exchange Servers around the world are targeted by ransomware attacks

Since the Hafnium hacking group first exploited the ProxyLogon vulnerability, Microsoft Exchange servers around the world have been the target of ransomware attacks. The problem is so serious that Homeland Security has declared a Microsoft Exchange attack an “emergency”.

The Hafnium group has created an attack vector by combining four zero-day vulnerabilities. This allows an attacker to target the server with crypto mining malware, web shells, and even DearCry ransomware.

Acer was also hit by a $ 50 million ransomware attack from the REvil ransomware group using the same Exchange Server exploit.

6 Easy Ways to Enhance Security with Microsoft Defender and Windows 10

Microsoft Defender is a security tool built into Windows 10. Get even better with these 6 simple security boosts.

Read next

About the author Rajesh Pandy (37 articles published)

Rajesh Pandey has been following the technology sector for almost 10 years. He keeps track of the latest developments in the smartphone world and what the tech giant is doing.

Subscribe to other Rajesh Pandy newsletters

Join our newsletter for technical tips, reviews, free e-books and exclusive sales.

Another step!

Please check your email address in the email you sent.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos