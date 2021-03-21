How these entrepreneurs monetize Indian culture and crafts





Winners of the recent NICE Aarohana Business Plan Competition 2021 have been announced for early and growing cultural companies. Co-founded by Sanjay Anandaram, the Network of Indian Cultural Enterprises (NICE) aims to build branded India through a cultural and creative economy.

The commercial potential of indigenous cultures, heritage and knowledge through transformed products, services or experiences by promoting entrepreneurs who respect the principles of authenticity, innovation, diversity, sustainability and inclusiveness. We support entrepreneurs who utilize sex. Target domains include wellness, food, fashion, decoration, and tourism.

NICE Aarohana is a free online 3-month program for prominent entrepreneurs with the support of professionals and mentors. This includes workshops and peer-learning opportunities on branding, financing, supply chain, and operational scaling.

Out of more than 100 applications received earlier this year, 10 were selected as finalists in the growing category. The jury consisted of Kanwaljit Singh, Srikrishna Ramamoorthy, Yogesh Choudhary, Siva Devireddy, and Anchal Jain.

Winners will also receive prize money, certificates and promotions. Overall, three winners have been declared in the growing category.

AyuRythm is a digital platform for personalized holistic wellness based on Ayurvedic health assessment principles. NativChefs is an international culinary platform that promotes traditional regional cuisine prepared by home chefs. Tamara is a social organization that works with 150 local and tribal artisans to bring the aesthetics of Indian crafts and arts to the home.

In this article, the founders of these organizations share insights on problem finding, traction, pandemic resilience, future plans, and tips for success for other aspiring entrepreneurs.

Team Nativ Chefs

Finding a problem

In a world of fusion and innovation, people are moving away from their origins. Despite the variety of Indian cuisine, the nativity is disappearing. Home chefs have outstanding cooking skills, but they don’t have the platform to show them off, explains Nativ Chefs founder Leena Dixit in a chat with Your Story.

She previously worked for Persistent Systems and Madison PR and participated in the Womens Startup Program in IIM Bangalore. She is a tech graduate and has advanced into marketing, HR and entrepreneurship.

We have been friends and neighbors for 15 years and shared common interests such as running, cricket and golf. Abhilesh Gupta, the founder of AyuRythm, couldn’t help noticing that many people dislike calorie counting and bodybuilding.

Their idea was to create a sustainable and always user-friendly solution. This trio evaluated several wellness methods and focused on traditional Indian Ayurvedic methods to meet the needs of this market segment.

Ayurvedic health is based on what should and should not be simple and does not require extensive records of food and caloric intake, Abhilesh says. The overall idea was to use personalized advisory to take a technical angle into a simplified solution and bring it across the believer segment.

Abhilesh has an engineering, manufacturing and marketing background and is an avid user of health equipment and devices. Co-founder Sandeep Acharya is a computer engineer with financial and analytical experience, and Ramanath Padmanabhan has extensive experience in the areas of health and wellness.

AyuRythm Team Sandeep, Ram, Abhilesh (LR)

Vinay Prashant, co-founder of Tamaala Art Studio, has witnessed a diminishing use of traditional Indian products in home decor. This affects not only the life of the craftsman, but also the continuity of the art and craft itself (see previous PhotoSparks essay here).

The next generation of craftsmen is steadily leaving the trade for work in the city. Vinay adds that if income potential is leveled out in urban jobs, more craftsmen would rather stay in the comfort of their village or town. However, for urban families who want traditional arts and crafts as a decorative option, the number of unique products on the market is negligible.

Vinay Prashant is a management expert with 18 years of experience in retail, telecommunications and media. Co-founder Suvarna Kamakshi is an artist with experience in customer service, designing and curating (see previous photo essay here).

Tamaala co-founders Vinay Prashant (L) and Suvarna Kamakshi (R)

Traction

According to AyuRythms Abhilesh, the wellness app has about 60,000 downloads, 30,000 users, and an average engagement time of 13 minutes per user. He added that there were nearly 90 paid transactions, albeit before earnings.

Monetization comes from outsourcing from the product, service and content markets. He also shares the voices of several customers. Some users even suggested adding group meals and family recommendations.

“Simple and easy to navigate. It provides a quick analysis of the VatPittKaph balance. The vast amount of data shows that someone built it with Ayurvedic love and great insight.

I found that my body, diet, and sleep cycle resonated with the results and suggestions provided by the app. Great job, absolutely need an app.

AyuRythm app

Vinay of Tamaala claims that retail stores and websites (which became active during the pandemic) have about 3,500 customers. We also have 10 institutional customers. Some of the design-based crafts and innovations have also received customer feedback on social media.

“It’s a general concern that craftsmen offer you functional products and aren’t aesthetically designed / packed. But you have to look at Tamara’s work. They were forgotten in India. Bringing board games and puzzles back to the world. ”–Ramesh Kumar, CTO, Education

“Tamaara founders Swanna Kamakshi and Vinay are returning it in their own way. It’s about changing life forever.”-Chandra, DRDO Scientist

NativChefs currently has more than 70 chefs in Nagpur and sells more than 10,000 delicacies. Some customers praised certain dishes and said they brought back their childhood memories. Others appreciated the punctual delivery and packaging design and said they did not miss a visit to the restaurant during the blockade.

Tamaara craftsman

Award benefits

The NICE Alohana Program and Awards have many benefits for winners and finalists. Finally, culture startups are getting the platform. Their growth may seem slow, but the impact is enormous, explains Lina of Nativ Chefs. Participating in the program also helps with networking and mentoring.

According to Tamaala’s Vinay, this award will bring more visibility, retail customers, and institutional leads. They can benefit from access to mentors and sort leaders as well as growth funds.

AyuRythms Abhilesh feels that this award program will help connect with the ecosystem of larger cultural companies around the world. Professional mentors and access to quality capital will help you build and grow your company.

Customer Feedback of Nativ Chefs

Pandemic impact

The ongoing COVD-19 pandemic has had a negative impact on the economy and health, but has also accelerated some sectors and channels. The pandemic has reduced the barriers between digital wellness coaching and DIY methods. AyuRythms Abhilesh explains that our interest in old wisdom, such as Ayurveda and yoga, has renewed and rekindled.

The culture of working from home has also significantly reduced operating and travel costs. He added that he was able to connect to mentors and VCs online without the expense or time of traveling. However, the early blockade of the pandemic caused significant disruption to product development and launch.

People look forward to healthy home cooking that has given us the opportunity, Lina observes.

During the blockade, I suffered from a lack of walk-ins in the studio. More importantly, all the craftsmen ran out of money because our craftsmen couldn’t help them without income, recalls Tamara’s Vinay.

They reached out to a small number of customers to donate money to craftsmen wherever there was an urgent need in the early stages of the blockade, but charity was not a long-term solution. We first worked on activating an e-commerce platform, Vinay explains.

We examined how customers’ lifestyles will change drastically and how to make the family ban on going out more comfortable. Vinay adds that he saw this as an opportunity to reach out to other craft groups and NGOs to spread their influence and collaborate on design.

For example, the Acoustic Amp Project has landed a Craft Fellowship from the Indick Academy in Hyderabad. According to Vinay, it was used to work with partners such as Maya Organic (now Faircraft Creations) to work on design improvements.

Other notable projects include terracotta raki, traditional games (by the Foundation of Hosa Belaku artisans), the eco-friendly Ganesha project (2,500 idols delivered throughout Bangalore’s house), Ramanagara and others There was a deeper lamp making in a pottery cluster.

Tamaara artwork

Road ahead

In the future, AyuRythms Abhilesh plans to increase downloads, registered users and engagements. We also plan to target markets other than India, such as the United States and Europe. Based on customer feedback, our products are enhanced and monetized.

NativChefs plans to launch in multiple cities, creating employment opportunities for home chefs to showcase their talents.

We want to reach 10,000 retail patrons in India and around the world. Vinay of Tamaala wants to join at least 10 more institutions. They plan to improve the income of craftsmen and seek more cooperation with NGOs.

Founder’s tips

The founders also provide insights and tips for success for other aspiring entrepreneurs. There is nothing right or wrong. When you make a decision and make it happen, we advise Lina of Nativ Chefs.

At each step, try consumer value creation. Working together, the era of competition is over, advising Vinay of Tamaala. He adds that he takes an effective approach to entrepreneurship every day.

Make a quick decision, but check with the data. Accept and adapt to change and advise AyuRythms Abhilesh. Don’t be afraid of feedback and constructive criticism, he signs off.





