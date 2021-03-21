The Avengers will save issues, PS Plus games, and major replenishments next week!





The PS5 is becoming one of the most popular consoles to date and is currently outselling the PS4 at the same point in its lifecycle.

Avengers upgrades are messed up

With the recent release of the next generation version of Marvel’s Avengers, PS5 players have had problems getting PS4 saves to work on next generation systems.

With this, the developers have released a long solution on how to transfer saves from PS4 to PS5.

“How to migrate saves from PS4 to PS5:

Launch the fully patched PS4 version and go to the main menu[移行の保存]Go to the tab and start uploading.

After the migration is complete, launch the PS5 version. You will now be asked to download the data.

Even if the PS4 and PS5 versions of the game are on the same console, a save migration is required to launch Save on the PS5 version.

You need to download the latest update for the PS4 version so that you can download the PS5 version.

If you’re running an unupdated version of your PS4 game[移行の保存]The tabs are not displayed and the saved data cannot be transferred. “

To transfer saves on Xbox, just load the game …

Main replenishment of the week

Many retailers are reported to receive large replenishments within the next week.

According to PS5 UK Stock-Instant Updates, GAME, John Lewis, Very and ASDA will receive more inventory in the middle of next week, while Amazon and Argos will come next week.

This will result in the first drop between March 24th and 25th and the second drop between March 29th and April 2nd.

However, if you need to have a new console right now and can’t wait for new inventory, there are some options, but we don’t recommend it.

PS Plus game coming soon

The April PS Plus game will be released on April 6th.

This means that you can expect the release date to be around March 31st.

So far, we know that the PS5 version of Oddworld: Soulstorm will be available on the first day of PS Plus.

Oddworld: There is some information about Soulstorm.

Oddworld: Soulstorm represents a major visual and cinematic leap. New intelligent mechanisms and new twisted devices allow for explosive malicious intent. This is a dark parable that tells the epic story of an unstable society being pushed to the limits.

Oddworld: Soulstorm is an explosive action-adventure game with crafting, scavenging, platforming and sneaking. It’s a story of an impossible flight against Abe and the opposition to stop the uprising, using all means, from propaganda to brutal power to deadly violence, with full funding.

You need to play as Abe, the reluctant hero who inadvertently caused the uprising, and lead fellow Mudocon in the battle for freedom between the Magog Cartel and planetary dominance. Whether he is ready or not, the whole fateful species of Mudkon is in the hands of Abe (and yours). Accept his destiny and invigorate social change, or fail and see his entire race eradicated. The choice is in your hands.

Explore a large cinematic scale and 2.9D environment filled with breathtaking visuals. Collect supplies, build weapons, solve puzzles and send all your followers safely and freely.

