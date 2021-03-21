Mojovision smart contact lens pair. Apple AR Eye Specs: Mojo Vision boasts 14,000 pixels per inch





Mojo Vision could be the first manufacturer to release smart contact lenses. Some rumors said it could be announced earlier than expected. However, the technology company has confirmed that it may still take years for new technologies to be shipped to other parts of the world.

(Photo: Photo by Randy Montoya / Sandia National Laboratories / Getty Images) A ​​prototype of a microelectromechanical system-based (MEMS) array that can eventually be inserted into the retina of a blind patient is shown. The idea, funded by a $ 9 million three-year grant from the Department of Energy’s Department of Bioenvironmental Research, is to produce 1,000 points of light through 1,000 small MEM electrodes. Electrodes are placed on the retina of a person who is blind due to a disease such as age-related macular degeneration or retinitis pigmentosa. Designed by Murat Okandan.

Meanwhile, Mojo Vision argued that future smart contact lenses could be 14,000 pixels per inch. This feature is integrated into a small grain size display. The company added that the display shines directly on the fovea centralis of the user’s eye.

Forbes explained that the fovea is a small part of the center of the eye. It also has the maximum concentration of your natural photoreceptor, the retinal cone. Here are other features and abilities that may be offered by upcoming smart contact lenses to give you more ideas.

Possible features of MojoVision smart contact lenses

Contact lens makers said their next product could be packed with some features and other features that aren’t yet available in normal eye specifications. One of these is 70,000 pixels per 0.5mm display.

(Photo: Photo by William Thomas Cain / Getty Images) School district fourth grade teacher Erika Jimenez records irises on the iris recognition system at Park Avenue Elementary School in Freehold, NJ. The iris recognition system uses a video camera to record a colored ring around the pupil of the eye to identify the unique markings on the iris that identify each person. The Freehold School District is the second in New Jersey to use iris recognition technology to screen visitors.

Meanwhile, Mojo Vision states that it can integrate the following features:

Computer Vision Augmented Reality Thin Film All Solid State Battery High End Micro LED Display Inertia Measurement Broadband Radio for Communication, Sensor

However, contact lens manufacturers have not provided a specific way to help integrate these features into smaller contact lenses. Experts and other analysts explained that if Mojo Vision wants to achieve smart contact lenses with all these features, it needs to develop an external computing pack.

Is it better than Apple’s alleged AR eye specs?

At this point, it’s hard to conclude whether Mojo Vision’s future products outperform Apple’s alleged AR eye specifications. However, popular Apple analyst Kuo argued that the company’s contact lenses may not have independent computing power and storage.

Meanwhile, MacRumors reported that there is speculation that it may arrive in 2030. This is one of the potential benefits manufacturers have over Mojo Vision.

Stay open in TechTimes for the latest information on Mojo Vision smart contact lenses and other upcoming AR eye specifications.

