From the editor’s desk: Amazon Music Merch is a meaningful add-on





At this point, many, if not most of us, have a music streaming service that makes us pretty comfortable. Whether you’re using the free ad support version or have purchased a monthly or annual subscription, when you start creating playlists and let the algorithm learn how to suggest new content, It’s pretty difficult to get motivated. Pick it up and move it to another platform. Of course, this is by design. How can I get a streaming service to encourage new sign-ups and switchers? We need to add new, innovative, or at least interesting features.

Spotify was one of the first music streaming services to incorporate podcasts into their apps. This feature was eventually adopted by other services such as Amazon Music. I have been a subscriber to Amazon Music for several years. One of the reasons is that AI has benefited from knowing what they like and has received a small discount as a prime member that can save nearly $ 30 a year. Through Spotify.

Initially, Amazon Music was critical of adding new features to the app, such as podcasts, live Twitch streams, and music videos, but eventually I fell in love with the stuffing of features and became somewhat grateful. It was. However, when I heard that Amazon Music would start selling artist products in the app, I was convinced that I hated the idea. But what do you know? Not only do I not hate this new product, but I think Amazon has done it skillfully and gracefully.

Amazon Music Merch on the web

Source: Amazon

All Amazon websites are about e-commerce, so finding artist goods for sale there isn’t a terrible shock. However, the new thing is that you can find everything on a dedicated page called Amazon Music Artist Merch Shop. The shop offers a wide range of products, from T-shirts to hoodies, collector’s edition CDs and records, and phone accessories such as PopSockets and cases. If you’re so leaning, you can even get one for a Pink Floyd baby!

Products are sorted by genre, product type, and artist, but clicking on them basically results in Amazon.com search results. Here, we’re just repackaging an existing product and nothing really new (although there are some “Amazon-only”).

In-app Amazon Music Merch

The addition of artist goods to the Amazon Music app is still relatively new, so it’s even more surprising (fortunately) that it doesn’t fill the entire home screen like podcasts, videos, and Twitch streams. In fact, Amazon did something really smart and filled the product link on the artist subpage of the app. That is, to find an old Queen Concert T-shirt or Blackpink Tote, you can search for that artist in the app and scroll down to find links to related products.

According to its official press release:

The artist’s products will now appear side by side with songs, albums, live streams, and music videos in the Amazon Music app on the participating artists’ page. By seamlessly linking artist goods and music with the app, US fans can now easily purchase products that transcend genres. Most of it is available for Prime shipping for Prime members …

It’s a nice surprise to say that Amazon seemed to have actually done it. We have seamlessly integrated these shopping experiences into our music app. Even I had to do some deep dives to find it (partly because I first skimmed the press release and didn’t pay attention to where the product was. is). Avid fans will hear about it in the press or discover it for themselves, but casual listeners and app users will probably not notice the addition, let alone be bothered by it.

In addition to collaborating with popular artists on Amazon merchandise monopoly and collaboration (what we’re doing now), it would be really cool if Amazon could allow up-and-coming independent artists the option to sell merchandise through the app. I think you will get a cut of revenue. This could be a win-win situation for all artists, fans, and of course Amazon, as all striped artists rely on selling merchandise at concerts and events for most of their revenue / revenue. there is. Such in-app purchases are a great way for artists to make money, especially during pandemics when fans can’t see their favorite artists directly or spend money on T-shirts and souvenirs. May become.

As apps and services continue to evolve, I still choose Amazon Music as my favorite music streaming service, and I think it’s one of the best streaming music apps on Android. Not only are we aiming for the top two players in the Spotify and Apple Music arenas, but at some point they are in a good position to overtake them.

What do you think?

Do you think adding artist goods to Amazon Music makes you less likely to use the app, or is it a cool secret perk? I’m really interested! Let us know in the comments or on Twitter @ jeramyutgw.

Jeramie

