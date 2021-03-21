Telegram Voice Chat 2.0 adds unlimited listeners, recorded chats and more





Telegram has extended its voice chat capabilities for use in channels and public groups. In other words, it can be used like an audio room like a clubhouse.

Telegram, the messaging app, has released an update to its voice chat feature. This allows you to use your channels and public groups as a select audio chat room similar to Clubhouse. Voice Chats 2.0 is based on the voice feature added to group chat at the end of 2020. Both are different ideas of the voice chat features normally provided by messaging apps.

For example, WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger allow anyone to make a voice call to their group, but someone needs to answer to start the call and it ends when the last person leaves. Voice chat within a Telegram group must be enabled by the group administrator, but when enabled, it can be permanently enabled as an audio layer that allows group members to enter and exit the theme as they please. Telegram describes this feature as a “permanent conference call.” This conference call allows group members to chime when they have something to say.

By introducing this feature into channels and group chats, Telegram gives admins control over who can speak and allows the audience and speakers to be dynamic. If you want to talk to a decidable administrator, you can “raise your hand” by tapping a button. You can also invite speakers using a special link that means you don’t have to wait for the administrator to unmute. Users with their own channels, such as public figures and celebrities, can also join as a channel so that they don’t pay attention to their account.

Telegram Voice Chats 2.0: Other Features

In terms of channels and public groups, Telegram describes the new features as “like a public radio reinvented in the 21st century.” There are some truths in that there is no limit to the number of voice chat participants. That is, there can be millions of listeners. On the other hand, if you can’t hear the chat live, your administrator can now record the chat and then publish it to a channel or public group for listening.

While a user is in a voice chat, they can move out of the group or channel they are in and continue with other Telegram tasks. This flexibility extends beyond the Android app, allowing users to perform voice chats in the background while switching between apps and floating widgets, giving them quick access to controls and speaker information.

The voice chat feature is definitely based on the clubhouse concept, but it doesn’t feel as cloned as the rumored audio rooms on Twitter Spaces and Instagram. While these examples and Clubhouse itself feel very much based on the speaker’s advent event, Telegram has adapted its features to become a more convenient and democratic tool as part of its messaging app. I feel like. Moreover, at least for now, this is a real differentiator from other messaging apps and another reason people may choose to move to Telegram.

