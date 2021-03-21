Where to get PS5: Everything you’ve learned about how to buy a new Sony console





It’s been more than four months since Sony launched the PlayStation 5, and even many hardcore gamers who have been waiting for the PS3 or PS4 at midnight are struggling to get a new PS5. In fact, it was recently reported that the PS5 is the best-selling console in US history. But this isn’t news for us, who are low in stock and have directly experienced the frustrating battle to put the console in an online shopping cart.

As of March 21, regular retailers do not have a PlayStation 5 console. Despite occasional inventory depletion at various retailers, the PS5 remains sold out in both configurations. A $ 500 model with Blu-ray and a cheaper $ 400 digital-only edition without an optical drive. If you pay much higher than the ticket price, you can get a PS5 or PS5 bundle from a reseller such as eBay or StockX. However, it is advisable to wait. In the next few months, things are expected to improve and inventory levels are expected to rise. You may regret spending over $ 1,000 to get a PS5 a few months ago. Check here often for the latest information on when retailers are in stock and available for sale online.

Andrew Hoyle / CNET

You can monitor where PS5 is available. Twitter, for example, is a good source of replenishment rumors. However, retailers and tipsters may contact you directly about future inventory replenishments, and this post will be updated soon. Again, be careful. It can take several months for items close to normal inventory levels to appear in the store. Therefore, it will be difficult to get your own PS5 until summer at the earliest. Below is a list of all the major retailers (and some well-known resellers) who can monitor inventory and availability.

Details of next-generation console PS5 replenishment options at major retailers

You can check Amazon’s $ 400 Digital Edition page from the button below, or line up for a PS5 with a $ 500 Blu-ray if needed.

If in stock, Best Buy will offer a PS5 with Blu-ray for $ 500 along with a $ 400 digital edition (you can find it by clicking the button below). The retailer also offers a number of accessories on the PS5 landing page.

If in stock, Target will offer a PS5 Digital Edition plus a PS5 with Blu-ray for $ 500. You can find it by clicking the button below.

You can click the button below to see if a $ 400 digital version is available at Wal-Mart, or you can get the more expensive PS5 on Blu-ray for $ 500.

We don’t recommend spending more than retail to get a PS5, but if you need a console right now, eBay is a shortcut to getting one. That said, expect to pay hundreds for the list. The average price of a PS5 on eBay is around $ 800.

If you’ve run out of all your regular retail options and are willing to pay hundreds of dollars above the list price, StockX is a well-known eBay replacement for sneakers and designer clothing. It is recommended to check. The last time I checked, the price of the PS5 was just below $ 650. We don’t think it’s worth it, but make your conscience (and your wallet) your guide).

More PS5 coverage

Currently playing: Watch this: PS5 Review: A complete breakdown of all new features

17:44

This article will be updated regularly with the latest PS5 Stock News.

