According to GSC Game World, the new trailer for Stalker 2 will not occur on the Xbox Indie Game Showcase

Ukrainian developer GSC Game World has decided to clear the air on the long-awaited game Stalker 2, which will be unveiled at the upcoming Xbox Indie Games Showcase. According to the developers, they didn’t plan to show a new trailer for an open-world shooter, so fans should probably lower their expectations for the event.

Open-world shooters are certainly not uncommon these days, but stalking has always been one of a unique series shown by many user mods that have significantly extended the life of the original trilogy. Has been successful. Stalker 2 uses the new Unreal Engine instead of the old X-Ray engine, but the team plans to keep Stalker 2’s simplest mod implementation and even bullies the possibility of deploying mods on the Xbox platform. I did.

Many fans want to see their first Stalker 2 gameplay as soon as possible. That’s why the project announcement announced at ID @ Xbox on March 26th has been a hot topic on social media. The team behind Stalker 2 noticed the excitement among the fans and immediately released a special treatment for the gaming community to avoid too much excitement before the show.

The developers pointed out in March that they prepared a behind-the-scenes video about the creation of Stalker 2 to celebrate the 14th anniversary of Stalker: Shadow of Chernobyl. However, the team had no plans to show the new Stalker 2 gameplay trailer in the stream. GSC Game World has guaranteed “bigger and bigger announcements” in late 2021.

In addition, GSC Game World has unveiled three artworks never seen before from Stalker 2 to tackle the unique atmosphere and abandoned place of the game. Judging from the shots, the sequel is a worthy successor to the original trilogy, sending players deep into a new zone full of obsolete hangars, abandoned villages, and abandoned rusty cars in the Soviet Union. I will.

Recently, GSC GameWorlds PR manager Zakhar Bocharov has highlighted key features of Stalker 2, including large open worlds and advanced life simulation systems. Bocharov acknowledged that Stalker 2 is a “100% single player experience” and requires a seamless open world for the story to work as expected.

Stalker 2 is under development for Xbox Series X | S and PC.

