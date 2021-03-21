Braithwaite Manor of Red Dead Redemption 2 reproduced in Minecraft





Fans have recreated the Braithwaite Manor from Red Dead Redemption 2 in Minecraft, including its iconic tree-lined road.

Creative fans have recreated Red Dead Redemption 2’s Braithwaite manners in Minecraft. There is a tree-lined road. Manners are one of the main places players have visited several times throughout the Red Dead Redemption 2s story, and have also contributed to some of the plots throughout the game. The plantation was the hometown of the Bracewaite family, and the Van der Linde gang had several businesses. The family was also comparable to the Gray family, who owned their own plantations in the same area.

Minecraft players have largely reproduced elements of other games such as Red Dead Redemption 2 since the craft game was released. Updates made to Minecraft not only added content, but also introduced new mechanics to the game, further enhancing the ability for players to create or recreate. One fan even created a way to play Minecraft within Minecraft. This is a bit of an inception effect that shows how much a player can do in the game.

Reddit user u / DarthAngusBeef shared the recreation of Red Dead Redemption 2s Braithwaite Manor on the game subreddit. According to u / DarthAngusBeef, they reproduce the manners for use as a survival base, collect all the materials and actually build the manners and their surroundings, about 1 to off the manners work It took two months. They also used custom textures and shader packs to achieve a detailed look of the build. He also states that there are more trees in the walkway to the house than in the shared photo.

While Minecraft itself already has many creativity-fostering features, many users will improve the game experience as well as the appearance, such as the textures and shader packs mentioned above that u / DarthAngusBeef used to recreate the Braithwaite Manor. I am creating a mod to let you. In the game. Some user-created texture packs simply enhance the game’s current assets, while others take it to a completely different level and change the game elements to something almost completely different. .. For example, this texture pack that turns a Minecrafts block into a Lego block.

Obviously a lot of time and effort to tackle such recreation, especially considering that it is necessary not only to design, plan and build the structure, but also to collect all the materials needed to complete the project. It takes a lot of effort. So whether it’s a place reproduction from a game like Red Dead Redemption 2 or a new mod that helps further enhance the Minecraft experience, it’s always impressive to see what Minecraft players come up with. ..

