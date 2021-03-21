Xbox May Discontinue Xbox’s “Live” Brand





Instead, Xbox Live could become an Xbox network.

Xbox Live has been around 20 years since it was released for the Xbox system in November 2002. In late 2005, Microsoft reintroduced the service with some updates and tweaks with the launch of the Xbox 360. Xbox Live is now a live online service for players on Xbox and Windows PC systems. However, it seems that Microsoft may discontinue the “live” part of Xbox Live in the future.

Yesterday, I reported that I had several users on my Xbox console and that my main dashboard was showing “Xbox Network” instead of the usual “Xbox Live”. It has not been officially announced by Microsoft and may be in testing. However, given the current number of Xbox consoles, we may decide to rebrand Xbox Live to the Xbox network.

The original tweet was later retweeted by Jez Corden of Windows Central, and you can see the “Xbox Live” brand disappear in the future. It’s a bit verbose at the moment. The number of non-live Xbox consoles, that is, the connection to the Internet, should be negligible. Xbox will always be “live” in 2021. I think Xbox Live Gold will be gone someday. “

Tom Warren of The Verge also retweeted the original tweet with a new image featuring another Xbox network reference. This time, it’s listed in the Upload section “Uploading to the Xbox Network”. Please note that no official confirmation of this has been made by Microsoft and this may be just a bug in the system. So take everything with a grain of salt until you get some official news about this.

Microsoft just signed a deal with Bethesda earlier this month. We celebrated the acquisition by adding some Bethesda titles to the Xbox Games Pass library. Phill Spencer also said the Bethesda deal was primarily about creating Xbox-only titles in the future. This has made many fans worried about the launch of the new Elder’s Scroll 6 and Starfield.

Today, Microsoft’s main focus is on the Xbox Game Pass, the main selling point for Xbox consoles and PCs. The Xbox Game Pass (for consoles and PCs) dominates the market when compared to Sony’s PlayStation Now.

As for the PlayStation, Sony is steadily releasing AAA-only titles on PC, and the newly announced Forspoken will also appear on PC.

