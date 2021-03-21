Disco Elysium Dev states that Final Cut has “a vast and dramatic difference.”





Audio and text conversations in Disco Elysium’s Final Cut are significantly different.

Developers at ZA / UM Studios continue to admire Disco Elysium: The Final Cut, the definitive instant classic detective RPG that will appear on PCs and consoles in just a few days. According to the team, Final Cut is much closer to the game’s original vision and even feels like a transition from a black-and-white movie to full-color.

Before the release of the enhanced version of Disco Elysium, the developers talked to GameSpot about the most powerful features of The Final Cut. Voice-over director Jim Asilevi said making a million words is a real achievement, and the difference between voice and text conversations at Disco Elysium is vast and dramatic. Asilevi went on to say that Final Cut is like watching your favorite black-and-white movie again, remade by the director to allow fans to watch it in full color. Indeed, Final Cut seems to be the best option to enjoy this award-winning game.

Overall, dozens of actors from 59 countries participated in Disco Elysium’s voice, making it more lively and entertaining. As Ashiveli pointed out, the narration of the game required an actor who could convey the different slang cultures that can be heard on Revachol. The city resembles the capital of the world, with different cultures, different languages, different political views.

The original version of Disco Elysium feels like a fiction, but with a fully voiced conversation that includes the thoughts of the narrator and the protagonist, developers can make a big difference in the overall feel of the game. Adding different languages ​​and vibrant accents to the game allows players to hear real symphonies and make a big difference as they traverse the game world.

Of course, full-voice acting is a striking addition, but not all that the enhanced version of Disco Elysium offers. The final cut includes four new quests related to the hero’s worldview. Lead artist Kaspar Tamsalu said that upon completing each of these quests, players will definitely meet new characters and reveal some secrets of the Elysium world. In particular, Final Cut receives high frame rate support, the ability to move quickly between previously visited locations, and improved visuals, animations, and new music.

Disco Elysium: Final Cut will be released on PC and PlayStation consoles on March 30th. In addition, ZA / UM states that it plans Switch and Xbox versions in the future. If you like the game, you’ll be delighted to hear that ZA / UM isn’t ending in a franchise yet, and that you’re already considering a sequel.

Source: GameSpot

